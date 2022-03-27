Arundel knock Worthing United out of cup - match gallery

Arundel took the lead in the 41st minute through Nat Monk and three minutes later Arundel doubled their lead when Mavericks' goalkeeper MacCauley Scott, made an uncharacteristic error, allowing Ollie Hawkins to tap in from close range. Callum Thoms reduced the arrears to 2-1 with a second-half penalty

Scott dropped the ball from a corner for Ollie Humphries to make it 3-1, then Arundel's Kenzie Oatway scored their fourth in the 85th minute. Another successful Thoms penalty at the death was no more than a consolation. See Stephen Goodger's pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.