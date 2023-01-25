Depending how the next two months go, this clash could prove to be vital in the League Two relegation battle. Interim chair Reuben Watt said in his open letter: “As we fight for our Football League survival we have an idea to put to you. 2 months today, on Saturday 25th March, we host Rochdale, who are bottom of the Football League. It is international weekend, so there are no Premier League or Championship games.
“Make this game a fiver a ticket and kids for a quid. Or go one better and do a pay what you can day? Let’s pack the Broadfield Stadium out, get behind the team and entice more people to come to games.”