Lewes are eyeing a little fame and fortune in the FA Cup after producing a professional performance to secure a 4-0 win at Faversham Town to reach the second qualifying round.

They will visit Ascot United – who like Faversham play one division below them in the Isthmian League – in the next round a week tomorrow.

If they can win that, only two more games will stand between the Rocks and a potential tie against a League One or League Two side in the first round proper.

Tony Russell made two changes at Faversham, with Chris Whelpdale and Kalvin Lumbombo-Kalala replacing Archie Tamplin and Ryan Gondoh in the starting line-up.

Lewes started brightly, Whelpdale running onto a Jake Elliott through ball and seeing his deflected effort comfortably saved by Bailey Vose in the host’s goal.

Faversham thought they had taken the lead, only for debutant Stefan Payne to be flagged offside after glancing a Jake McIntyre cross into the bottom corner.

The Rooks took the lead on 22 minutes, Lumbombo-Kalala latching on to an incisive pass from Tommy Wood before composing himself and firing into the bottom corner.

He could have doubled the lead six minutes later, only to see his powerful strike from a Deon Moore cut-back hit the bar.

The Rooks continued to dominate at the start of the second half and saw an excellent passing move down the left end with Wood hitting the inside of the post.

Lewes finally scored their second on 52 minutes, a Wood cross from the right only being cleared to the onrushing Lumbombo-Kalala, who found the net despite the best efforts of Vose. Faversham’s best chance to get back into the game saw sub Jefferson Aibangbee force Harvey into a comfortable save.

Lewes made it 3-0 with 10 minutes left as Harvey Hughes floated a free-kick in from the left that Wood met with a fine volley that found its way into the bottom corner – a well-deserved first goal for the club.

The Rooks made it 4-0 deep into injury-time, a superb team move ending with substitute Tamplin firing in after being teed up by Moore.