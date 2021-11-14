Ashworth-Clifford's double helps Lewes see off Coventry

Lewes Women, who beat Coventry 4-1 at The Dripping Pan / Picture: James Boyes

Lewes took the lead against the run of play through Ashworth-Clifford’s corner, before Coventry’s Katie Wilkinson equalised before half time. However, Paula Howells’ stunning strike seven minutes into the second half and Ashworth-Clifford’s second, followed by Ini Umotong’s late strike, sealed all three points.

Coventry started strongly with Destiney Toussaint coming close eight minutes in, with Katie Wilkinson seeing her 40-yard effort saved by Lewes keeper Tatiana Saunders in the 15th minute Saunders also stopped Nat Johnson’s cross going in and stopped Katy Morris scoring in the 18th minute, before Lewes took a surprise lead.

Moments after being under pressure, Lewes earned a corner which Ashworth-Clifford took and went directly in over Coventry keeper Olivia Clark. Lewes could have doubled their lead with Ini Umotong’s 26th minute effort blocked, but Coventry applied further pressure and forced a deserved equaliser.

After the ball was played into the box, Lewes failed to clear their lines and Wilkinson was there to slot the ball in the back of the net. Coventry continued their pressure early in the second half, but Lewes once again able to counter and regain the lead.

Out of nowhere, Howells’ stunning long range effort handed the home side the lead in the 52nd minute, though that didn’t deter Coventry. The away side had some good opportunities to equalise, but couldn’t take them and when Ashworth-Clifford scored her second Lewes were in control. And just eight minutes later, the match was put beyond doubt as Umotong slotted home to round off a fine victory.

Lewes: Tatiana Saunders; Rhian Cleverly; Amelia Hazard; Freda Ayisi; Sophie O’Rourke; Paula Howells; Nicola Cousins; Zoe Cross; Rebecca McKenna; Ini Umotong; Lucy Ashworth-Clifford. Substitutes: Izzy Dalton for Cross (72); Heidi Logan for Howells (80); Charley Boswell for McKenna (87). Substitutes not used: Shanell Salgado; Ellie Noble; Georgia Timms; Lara Miller