Jamie Howell has left his role as assistant manager of Bognor Regis Town – while one of the summer signings has also left Nyewood Lane.

Howell – who has served the club for 27 years in various roles – says he needs to focus on the football career of his son Harry, who is on Brighton’s books.

His departure – and that of striker Callum Barlow, who joined from Eastbourne United only a few months ago – comes with the Rocks struggling to get their season moving.

After back-to-back home defeats to Canvey Island and Cray Valley PM, they sit one off the bottom of the Isthmian premier division, a long way from where fans hoped they be by now.

Jamie Howell during his spell as Rocks assistant boss | Picture: Trevor Staff

A statement issued by the Rocks on Sunday afternoon said: “Bognor Regis Town would like to place on record the club's sincere thanks to Jamie Howell, who is stepping down from his role as first team assistant manager.

“Over the past 27 years Jamie has served the club as player, successful manager and most recently as No.2 to manager Robbie Blake.

“Jamie has also helped to support the development of young players in the area by using his many years of experience in the game and has done so with expertise benefiting all concerned.

“The club want Jamie to continue with his role in which he has been instrumental in nurturing players and providing a pathway for youngsters to make the leap to be involved with the first team squad.”

Callum Barlow after scoring for Bognor at Moneyfields in pre-season | Picture: Martin Denyer

Howell added his own statement, saying: “I am stepping away to focus on supporting my son Harry in his career and it was not fair on Bognor Regis Town FC if I couldn’t give all my attention and focus to them for the coming season.

"I would like to wish, Robbie, the players, staff, and all the supporters all the best for the season and thank everyone for all their support and look forward to helping the club with youth development in the future.”

Meanwhile Barlow’s departure is a disappointment to many fans, who liked what they’d seen of the young forward. But his time on the pitch has been limited.

The Rocks said first-team manager wished striker Barlow all the best for the future after the forward departed the Rocks to seek pastures new.

Barlow was a late substitute in the 3-2 home Isthmian premier division defeat against Cray Valley PM yesterday. The forward, who hit 35 goals for Eastbourne United last term, has had limited game time since his arrival at Nyewood Lane.

Blake said: "We would like to thank Callum for his endeavour during his time with us and all of us would like to wish him best of luck for the future."

The Rocks have not said whether Howell will be directly replaced as assistant manager.