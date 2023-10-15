'Atrocious' - Crawley Town fans react to 'pony draw' in FA Cup first round

The FA Cup first round draw has happened and Crawley Town have been handed a tough away trip.

The Reds have had some good runs in the FA Cup in the last few years but some Reds fans are fearing an early exit after Paul Parker and Jobi McAnuff pulled out a nightmare trip for them.

Scott Lindsey’s men will have to travel to Notts County twice in November – with their first trip to Meadow Lane on the weekend of November 3 in the cup. They then travel their again on November 28 in League Two.

Luke Williams’ side have had a great start to their League Two campaign following promotion from the National League and are currently second.

The FA Cup Trophy. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

And fans took to social media to react to the draw.

@ctfc_fan simply tweeted: “Atrocious.”

Ivan Thac-Lownesout (@showponytrader) said: “Couldn’t be much worse – up there on the 28th anyway.”

Joe (@nl_bttm) said: “Predictably boring onto next year then.”

Paul Milligan (@mrpaulmilligan) tweeted: “Pony draw.”

@HunterLong62 sarcastically tweeted: “Oh yay, how fun.”

On the Crawley Town FC Supporters Facebook group, Colin Lowes said: “Why are we always drawn away in cups bloody awful draw.”