'Attractive' - Rotherham United gives his view on former side ahead of Crawley Town clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans faces his former side Crawley Town tomorrow – and is expecting a ‘really tough afternoon’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds travel to Rotherham looking to close the gap on safety. They go to the game in good spirits following the return of Scott Lindsey and three points against Bristol Rovers last Saturday.

Lindsey’s side are currently 22nd, nine points off 20th. Rotherham are 14th – but have only won twice since January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Evans said he is not expecting an easy ride against strugglers Crawley. He said: “Crawley are a possession-based team. They can be very attractive on the eye. They beat Bristol Rovers last Saturday by one goal but could have had four or five. I'm expecting a really tough afternoon.”

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a great season for The Millers but Evans is expecting the chance to reshape the team for next season’s campaign.

"The chairman has told me that I will,” he said. “He's always been a man I've known to be true to his word. At the end of the season, there's always a post-mortem, whether you've done very well or not.

"People think that if you win promotion you just go on holiday. That's not the case. If you've had a poor season - and, by our standards, we've had a poor season - you have to analyse it. But if you're going through a dark tunnel on a train and it breaks down, you don't get off the train, do you? You fix the train and you move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've nine games to focus on. We've never been tested like this in terms of injuries. We've got 15/16 first-team players available for selection tomorrow, two of them goalkeepers. The football club is in great shape. The chairman and the Stewart family will always make sure of that. We need to make sure that we get the summer right.”

A lot of Rotherham fans have lost faith this season and Evans said: “I think they're entitled to be disappointed with the season, to be disappointed with certain performances and results.

"I have to focus on that as well but also on the positivity of some other performances, like the wins over Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town and Reading.”