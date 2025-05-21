The new Lewes FC Men’s management team is taking shape quickly.

Days after announcing former Rook Bradley Pritchard was returning to the Dripping Pan to manage the side, the club have unveiled Ben Austin and Nathan White as assistant bosses.

It gives the Rooks a strong trio – which could yet be added to – at the helm as they plot another Isthmian Premier Division campaign.

First to be announced in Pritchard’s backroom team was Austin.

He told the club website: “I’m really excited to be back.”

Born in Hastings, Austin played for Eastbourne Town but was at Eastbourne Borough for the majority of his carrer and played for Lewes. He represented the Rooks in the 2013-14 season before retiring from playing.

Since retiring, Austin has moved into coaching and has held positions as assistant manager at Eastbourne Borough and, most recently, Welling United.

Next to be added to the payroll was White. He has been part of the coaching staff previously at Lewes, in Tony Russell’s time as manager.

The Rooks said: “We are delighted to have Ben and Nathan with with us for this next chapter.”

As reported last week, Pritchard has been handed the task of continuing the good work done by Craig Nelson in his season as first-team boss.

Pritchard returns to the Dripping Pan having played for the Rooks between 2021 and 2024.

The Lewes FC Hall of Famer made more than 100 appearances for the club and said of his new role: “I’m really excited.

"My ambition is to make people better and, by extension, make the team and the club better. It’s a constant search for improvement, which ultimately defines everything I do, trying to deliver a more positive impact.”

Meanwhile the 2025-26 line-up for the Isthmian Premier has been confirmed.

It contains six clubs new to the division. Burgess Hill Town, Brentwood and Ramsgate have been promoted from step four, while Aveley, St Albans City and Welling United have all come down from step two.

The number of Sussex clubs is down to four, with Horsham having gone up and Hastings and Bognor down.