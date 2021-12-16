Austin upbeat on Eastbourne FA Trophy hopes - as Borough monitor Covid threat

Eastbourne Borough on the attack at Saltdean - where they exited the Sussex Senior Cup on penalties / Picture: Lydia Redman

Jaden Perez gave Sports the lead only for Paul Doswell’s men to come from behind to take the points.

Assistant manager Austin said: “It was a very disappointed team in that dressing room afterwards. We don’t always get what we deserve from a game of football.

“For large parts of the game we were the only team in it. We created enough chances to have won it – and a great chance at 1-0 for Joel to settle the match but it wasn’t quite to be.

“We had to handle their physicality – we knew how they were likely to play it, pretty direct. We knew how to handle them and overall we handled it well. But just at the death we were unlucky to get caught.

“The mian thing that has undone us at times this season has been that little lack of experience.

“It was a great goal from Jaden, who has done brilliantly for us since he has come in to the side. We had been saying just five minutes earlier that he needed to shoot more!

“Anyway we we look forward to the Trophy tie at Slough – and if we play as well, I’m pretty sure we’d win the game. So we move on!”

* Borough officials have an eye on the Covid situation.

The Sports do not have a home game until Tuesday, December 28, when Tonbridge Angels visit.