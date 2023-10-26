Awards add up to an away win at the Amex for Burgess Hill Town FC
The Hillians won the Grassroots Club of the Year for the second time in the past three years while also being awarded the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Chairman Vince Alfieri said it was amazing news that the club had received two awards.
"First came the big accolade of being awarded the Grassroots Club of the Year for the second time in three years,” he said.
"This is quite an achievement when you consider the number of clubs there are in Sussex – and it is clear recognition on the great work that all our volunteers do week in and week out across our senior and junior teams.
"We also have our own well-being centre called The HuddL, helping individuals build confidence and resilience to life’s difficulties.
"We have a goalkeeper academy called the Stopper Squad working with 50 goalkeepers, we have a girls’ section with over 150 girls playing for us and we have a team of over 40 volunteers who help maintain our stadium and help keep the lights on with the day-to-day struggles of operating a non-league football team.
"We also won the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion award. I believe we are the first club in Sussex to win this award so we should all be very proud of the work we do in this area and a special mention to Gayle Stephenson, who led this on behalf of the club. Well done to everybody who contributed.”