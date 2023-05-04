Lewes FC can look back on an action-packed season that contained plenty of highlights.

From the men’s team’s brush with a play-off prize to the women’s epic FA Cup run and Dripping Pan tussle with Man Utd, there’s not been a dull week all season.

And after last Sunday’s final women’s game, the club held their annual awards ceremony in front of a large crowd of fans. See a great album of photos by James Boyes – from the game and the awards – here.

The Owners’ Players of the Year gongs involved close votes but went to Ellie Mason and Joe Taylor.

Awards time at Lewes FC after the final game | Picture: James Boyes

Mason had a fantastic campaign which saw her switch from defence to attack and take the golden boot. She took the headlines in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup this season, first for her solo goal against London Bees in the third round, and then against Cardiff City in the fifth round in her first game as striker in which she struck four times.

Taylor has written his own headlines this season – 30 league goals and the most goals in all competitions ever scored by a Lewes player in one season.

He also claimed the Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Season awards.

On the women’s side, the Players’ Player and Manager’s Player of the Season awards both went into the safe hands of Sophie Whitehouse.

She has had an incredible season and she has really proved herself as one of the best in the league.

The Goal of the Season contest, voted for by the fans, was full of amazing efforts this year. Emily Kraft won it for the women for her incredible effort against the world’s best goalkeeper, Mary Earps, in the FA Cup tie versus United

The winning men’s goal was the outrageous long-range effort from Ayo Olukoga against Bishop’s Stortford.

The Lewes Legend Award was won by Laura Hartley and Bradley Pritchard and there was recognition for women’s captain Rhian Cleverly, who was inducted into the Lewes FC Hall of Fame.

There was also deserved recognition for all of the club’s amazing volunteers and the work they’ve put in on another season.