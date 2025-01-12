Away joy for Three Bridges as they claim three more precious points

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashford United 2, Three Bridges 3 Isthmian League South East Division

A sometimes sumptuous and then stuttering performance by Three Bridges as they made hard work of collecting three precious points at Ashford, who had stuck six past them in an FA Cup tie earlier in the season.

And it looked very much as though there could be a repeat of that disaster when Bridges conceded after only five minutes as keeper Nathan Bryson's rushed clearance hit the onrushing Gary Lockyer scorer of four goals in that Cup encounter, and went into the net.

Credit though to captain Harvey Woollard and a few others for immediately rushing to console the unfortunate Bryson. Bridges were level after 15 minutes when a smart quick free kick by Woollard found the returning Noel Leighton, who finished with aplomb, and for much of the rest of the first half, the visitors looked comfortable all over the pitch.

Kevin Rivera scored for Bridges at Ashford | Picture: Eva Gilbert

They were helped after 31 minutes when a handball by Barry Fuller led to a red card for the Ashford man and a penalty which Ben Holden coolly converted. But the second half saw Bridges on the back foot against the ten men for much of the time, and thankfully their defence looked generally solid. They were breached after 67 minutes though when Matthew Bodkin's cross was knocked down by Lockyer and bundled home by Michael West.

Reece Hallard had an effort cleared off the line and Ivan Imasuen hit the crossbar as both sides neglected to see out the game before Bridges stole it four minutes from time when trickery by Hayden Velvick culminated in Kevin Rivera smashing the ball past Mitchell Beeney. Ashford were less than impressed and player manager Danny Kedwell's protests led to a straight red card before he'd even joined the on field action.

Bridges Man of the Match - Sam Bull.

Ashford : M.Beeney, M.Bodkin, T.Jonah, C.Stone, B.Fuller, J.Dunne, M.West, L.Collins, G.Lockyer, P.Kedwell (I.Imasuen, h-t), M.Berry (L.Moore, h-t).Unused Subs. - D.Kedwell, L.Valencia, D.Beckwith.Booked - Dunne (53).Sent Off - Fuller (32), Kedwell (87).

Bridges : N.Bryson, H,Neathey (T.Freeman, 89), S.Bull, H.Woollard, B.Villavicencio (C.Hayden-Pickering, 74), J.Hallard, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, R. Hallard (F.Junior Ze, 80), B,Holden, H.Velvick (I.Noguera Leon, 90+2).Booked - Leighton (8), Neathey (18), Holden (68).