Chichester City boss Miles Rutherford will tackle the team’s awayday blues as he plots an Isthmian south east play-off push next season.

The men from Oaklands Park finished a creditable tenth this term – the second highest of the eight Sussex clubs in the division.

But Rutherford said it was their poor away form that cost them the chance of a play-off spot.

City won only two away league games – compared to 12 at home – and the boss said that needed to improve sharply.

Miles Rutherford wants City's away form to perk up next season

"We should have done better,” said Rutherford. “Three defeats in eight days in Kent in March killed our season and we wil have to travel better next season.

"It’s not been a bad season. We had some very good periods and some very poor ones and that’s why we’ve finished mid-table.”

City’s squad and budget are not among the bigger ones in the division and a home average attendance of just under 200 doesn’t do much for their income.

But they have plans for a 4G pitch and other ideas for boosting revenue to make them more sustainable at step four of the non-league game.

For now, Rutherford is starting to think about the squad he’ll need for 2023-24.

"We’ll speak to players in the next fortnight and I’d like to keep most of them. We have done well up to now by keeping the core of the squad together each summer,” the manager added.