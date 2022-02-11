Aziz and Jalloh follow boss from South Park to Haywards Heath Town

Adam Aziz, boss Martin Dynan and Ibrahim Jalloh / Picture: Will Charlton

Having lost 1-0 to bottom-side Phoenix Sports on Saturday Dynan has taken on the two players as the Blues play to stay in the play-off positions.

The two have scored 21 goals between them for the Isthmian South Central side, goals being something that the Heath have struggled for lately. Dynan said: ‘We definitely need to be creating more chances and clear cut chances rather than waiting on the last five, ten minutes for a last minute goal.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of Jalloh Dynan said: ‘With Ibs it's the innocence he brings into the fold, he doesn't realise how good he is. There’s no expectations on his shoulders, no pressure on himself. He can beat a player, he knows where the goal is - seen clearly through his stats - and I think it's something that the squad are missing massively.’

On Aziz, Dynan added: ‘He’s a player that will create a lot of chances for the strikers, for himself and players around him. It's what I’ve identified in the games I've watched prior to my appointment and in the game on Saturday just gone [a lack of clear cut chances]’

Haywards Heath will hope to add to their 39 league goals in their crunch match against Herne Bay this Saturday. The Bay’s Laurence Harvey scored a 90th minute winner against Chichester City on Tuesday night to leapfrog the Blues into the play-off places; using their game-in-hand in the process.

Jalloh will be in the squad for game, but Aziz misses out with a knock.