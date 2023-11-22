Worthing FC are back in the National League South play-off places after a 3-0 midweek win at Farnborough.

After a goalless first half the Rebels came out all guns blazing in the second half and within six minutes of the restart were 2-0 up through Joan Luque and Ollie Pearce. Ricky Aguiar made sure of it with a third.

It puts Worthing up to seventh in the table, with nine wins from 17 so far, and banishes memories of their FA Trophy exit at Frome last weekend.

Adam Hinshelwood’s team are on the road again on Saturday, to Taunton.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win at Farnborough on this page and the ones linked and get the reaction in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

1 . Farnborough v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (18).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Farnborough Photo: Mike Gunn

2 . Farnborough v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (29).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Farnborough Photo: Mike Gunn

3 . Farnborough v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (7).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Farnborough Photo: Mike Gunn

4 . Farnborough v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (27).jpg Action from Worthing's National League South win at Farnborough Photo: Mike Gunn