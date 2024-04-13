Ollie Pearce, Jack Spong (2) and Brad Dolaghan were the scorers – with Dolaghan scoring for the fourth game in a row – as the Rebels did their promotion chances the world of good in Hertfordshire.

The fourth goal was their 100th of the league campaign – and the next highest scorers in the division are Slough, with 80.

They’re now third – though only level on points with fourth-placed Braintree and a point ahead of Maidstone, in fifth – and if they finish third they will go straight into a home play-off semi-final, rather than have to play an extra knockout game to get that far.

Their final regular league game is at home to Weston next Saturday.

See pictures by Mike Gunn from the win at St Albans on this page and the ones linked. Get all the reaction in the Herald and on this website during the week.

Action from Worthing's 4-2 win at St Albans City

