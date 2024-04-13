Action from Worthing's 4-2 win at St Albans CityAction from Worthing's 4-2 win at St Albans City
Back in the top three! 46 photos as Worthing boost promotion hopes with win at St Albans City

Worthing made it five wins in a row, reached 100 league goals for the season and moved back into the top three in the National League South with a 4-2 win at St Albans City.
By Steve Bone
Published 13th Apr 2024, 19:26 BST

Ollie Pearce, Jack Spong (2) and Brad Dolaghan were the scorers – with Dolaghan scoring for the fourth game in a row – as the Rebels did their promotion chances the world of good in Hertfordshire.

The fourth goal was their 100th of the league campaign – and the next highest scorers in the division are Slough, with 80.

They’re now third – though only level on points with fourth-placed Braintree and a point ahead of Maidstone, in fifth – and if they finish third they will go straight into a home play-off semi-final, rather than have to play an extra knockout game to get that far.

Their final regular league game is at home to Weston next Saturday.

See pictures by Mike Gunn from the win at St Albans on this page and the ones linked. Get all the reaction in the Herald and on this website during the week.

