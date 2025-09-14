Back to back victories in September have kick started our season

by Steve Herbert

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Harry McKirdy double sealed a comfortable first home win of the season for Crawley Town last Saturday against a struggling Cheltenham Town side.

It meant two straight wins in a row for Scott Lindsey’s Reds, following on from the 1-0 away win at Harrogate the week before. In all honesty we could have won by a lot more, but we’ll take the 2–0 victory and another clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a dominant display from Crawley, with a team missing a few key players as well. When Scott has his full squad to choose from he’s going to have some difficult choices to make. But we all know how long and brutal a League Two campaign can be. So I expect injuries and suspensions will play their part, just as they are at the moment with the likes of Williams, Cashman, Loft and Watson all missing from last weeks match day squad.

View from the Bruce Winfield terrace on Saturday.

The game also saw a fitting tribute to late Reds fan Ricky Baker who tragically past away recently. As we always do the Crawley Town family came together as one to lead a minute’s applause in appreciation of Ricky’s life.

After the horrendous start to the season, Reds are now moving up through the gears with this team starting to gel and really show the Scott Lindsey style, with possession based quick attacking football. Something that we as Reds fans have become accustomed to over recent seasons.

As Scott mentioned in his post match interview, Ade Adeyemo has really stepped up and been the stand out player so far this term. He won the penalty for Harry’s second goal against Cheltenham, and has been a real handful for defenders all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His pace and skill are there for all to see, let’s hope he stays fit and healthy. As it’s no coincidence he’s been enjoying his football again since Scott’s return last season.

This weekend we make the trip to Nottingham to play Notts County. In my opinion one of the best stadiums in League Two. In recent years we’ve always had good games at Meadow Lane. The 3-2 loss in the FA Cup and the 3-1 defeat in the League the same season two years ago could have easily gone the other way.

For us to make it three wins in a row at Notts we will have to be at our absolute best. But I wouldn’t put it past us to do just that. Loads of Reds fans will be travelling up, via road and rail. Hopefully the boys can produce the magic once again and we all get to witness another away day victory to keep this new Crawley Town feel good factor going!