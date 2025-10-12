Back to back wins: East Dean edge past Chichester Athletic

Three first half goals secured another three points for East Dean as they beat Chichester Athletic 3-2 in Division 2 South of the West Sussex League.

Starting very brightly, Dean managed to win the ball back from kick off and control the passages of play.

It wasn’t long before Dean had the ball in the net. From stand-in keeper Tyler Pickering’s short goal kick they worked it out to Finlay Dorday who found a perfect ball into the box and a cushioned header from Alfie Barcley set up in-form Ash Carter to tuck the ball home.

Soon a move which had every outfield player involved ended with Jake Fellows picking the ball up wide left, cutting in past his marker and winning a free-kick which Dave Knight converted for 2-0.

Neither Jason Houghton nor Carter could capitalise on chances from corners but eventually, Joe Murray weaved past two players only to fouled just on the edge of the box. Matt Goff forced a good save on to the bar from the keeper, but Fellows put away the rebound.

Finlay Dorday was a little short with a pass back to keeper Tyler Pickering, and Chichester Athletic pounced to make it 3-1 at the break.

After the break there were half chances for Murray and Fellows, while Carter put one wide of the post.

Amir Jamaly came on but was soon basically playing on one leg and couldn’t continue.

Chichester Athletic converted a free-kick to make it 3-2 but Dean saw out the win.