Back to winning ways - 23 photos from Eastbourne Borough's victory over Weston

Goals by Sam Beard and Yaser Kasim earned Eastbourne Borough a 2-1 win over Weston at Priory Lane – a huge relief after a run of four straight defeats.
All the goals came in the second half in a much-needed victory that took Mark Beard’s men up to 18th in the table after a run of four defeats in which they had not scored.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.
Action from Eastbourne Borough's win over Weston at Priory Lane in the National League South Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman
