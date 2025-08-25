Bad day at the office for Burgess Hill Town at Lewes

It was a bad day at the office as a poor second half condemned Burgess Hill Town to a 3-0 defeat at Lewes.

After an even first half Lewes hit three second half goals to deservedly take the points.

Hill were forced into a change as the influential Chris Whelpdale was injured. Ben Pope came in for the top scorer whilst Marcus Allen came in for his first start of the season.

Both sides had a couple of half chances in the first 20 minutes and George Vorster found Pope on 22 minutes who pulled it back for a Harry Lawson whose goalbound shot was very well blocked.

The Hillians in pre-season action at Hassocks | Phil Westlake

There were huge appeals for a Rooks penalty but that was waved away from a corner. The aftermath saw a shot dragged wide from Rooks on the half hour mark.

Five minutes before the break there was a good move and good chance for Hill but another good block from the Rooks keeps it level as the half ended goalless.

It took just three minutes of the second half for the hosts to take the lead as an inswinging corner was bundled home by Ian Gayle. Lewes were having the better of the second half and got a second from another corner as Kaan Bennett scored.

With 14 minutes remaining Lewes dance through but smash one over and down the other end, sub Tom Chalaye crossed for fellow sub Jaden Perez who fired over.

Lewes sealed the points near the end as they cut through the Hill from back to front and Walter Figueira fired home on a miserable day for the Hillians.

Hill: Roco Rees, Hamish Morrison, Bobby Price (Ade Gbolahan 77), Harry Lawson (Jaden Perez 60), Marcus Allen, Josh Spinks, George Vorster, Kieran Rowe, Ben Pope, Ryan Worrall (Tom Chalaye 60), Martyn Box (Damien Theodore 77). Not used: Brannon O’Neill.