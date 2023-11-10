BREAKING

Barcelona star is only showing ‘50-60 percent of his potential’, according to manager

A Barcelona player who is on loan in the Premier League is only showing ‘50-60 per cent of his potential’, according to his current manager.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 10th Nov 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT
Ansu Fati scored Brighton and Hove Albion’s first goal of the game as the Seagulls beat Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam last night (Thursday, November 9).

Following the match manager Roberto De Zerbi was asked if that was the 21-year-old’s best game for Brighton.

The Italian manager said: "I think it was [his] best game with us, with Brighton, but I think he showed 50-60 per cent of his potential.

Ansu Fati with Simon Adingra as Brighton and Hove Albion beat Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)Ansu Fati with Simon Adingra as Brighton and Hove Albion beat Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
"Joao Pedro played a great game but Joao as well can play better and better. And we have another big player, Evan Ferguson, he is spending not a very good moment but he is another top player for us and we can win a lot of games if these three players are going to play better and to improve."

Fati, who also scored in the reverse fixture at the Amex, is Barcelona’s and the Spanish national team’s youngest ever goal scorer.

