Barcelona star is only showing ‘50-60 percent of his potential’, according to manager

A Barcelona player who is on loan in the Premier League is only showing ‘50-60 per cent of his potential’, according to his current manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ansu Fati scored Brighton and Hove Albion’s first goal of the game as the Seagulls beat Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam last night (Thursday, November 9).

Following the match manager Roberto De Zerbi was asked if that was the 21-year-old’s best game for Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Italian manager said: "I think it was [his] best game with us, with Brighton, but I think he showed 50-60 per cent of his potential.

Ansu Fati with Simon Adingra as Brighton and Hove Albion beat Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

"Joao Pedro played a great game but Joao as well can play better and better. And we have another big player, Evan Ferguson, he is spending not a very good moment but he is another top player for us and we can win a lot of games if these three players are going to play better and to improve."