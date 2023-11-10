Barcelona star is only showing ‘50-60 percent of his potential’, according to manager
Ansu Fati scored Brighton and Hove Albion’s first goal of the game as the Seagulls beat Ajax 2-0 in Amsterdam last night (Thursday, November 9).
Following the match manager Roberto De Zerbi was asked if that was the 21-year-old’s best game for Brighton.
The Italian manager said: "I think it was [his] best game with us, with Brighton, but I think he showed 50-60 per cent of his potential.
"Joao Pedro played a great game but Joao as well can play better and better. And we have another big player, Evan Ferguson, he is spending not a very good moment but he is another top player for us and we can win a lot of games if these three players are going to play better and to improve."
Fati, who also scored in the reverse fixture at the Amex, is Barcelona’s and the Spanish national team’s youngest ever goal scorer.