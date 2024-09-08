Bognor Regis Town were celebrating their first Isthmian premier division victory of the season after they came from behind to secure the points with a Callum Barlow header in the 90th minute at home to Wingate and Finchley.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An early cross was pinged into the area by Calvin Davies but Tommy-Lee Higgs headed it wide. Then Rocco Gamblin was searching for Jasper Mather but it bounced out of play ahead of him on the back post.

Ogo Obi did well to reach a swift cross from the left in the box but he diverted his effort agonisingly wide of the far post on 11 minutes. On 16 minutes Luke Deslandes went into the book as he went down in simulation against Tyler Edmondson on the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destiny Oladipo had the ball in the net on 19 minutes but was offside on the line after Obi's strike looked destined to bounce into the net. Davies did well to cut the ball inside to Gamblin, who, from 25 yards out, hit it well with his left foot at goal but it was well saved by Charlie Grainger.

Celebrations follow Bognor's late winner | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Oladipo was there to meet another cross from the left but his diverted effort was somehow deflected away from goal by the back of Hayden Gale. Bognor went behind on 30 minutes as a swift Deslandes corner found head of Obi who powered it at goal and it took another deflection before flying high beyond Ryan Hall.

Ryan Lowe had to receive treatment after pulling up off the ball which held up play. HT 0-1

Bognor were trying to get something back but it was the visitors who had the first opportunity of the second half. It was Deslandes set through and his low shot was deflected high into the box and Olapido was closed down on the follow up on 52 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Burgess was fouled as he made a run through and Higgs curled it over with the loose ball. It was taken by Davies who powered it towards goal but Higgs got a deflection to steer it in on 59 minutes to make it 1-1.

It's in ... the Rocks find a winner | Picture: Lyn Phillips

On 62 minutes Obi was beyond the Bognor defence to shoot low and this forced Hall into a save down to his left. Andronicos Georgiou went into the book on 65 minutes for fouling Dan Gifford on the turn. Then Spencer Spurway played it square into the box for Higgs but he was blocked straight away. A short corner by Burgess was played along the deck to Doug Tuck and he passed it simply back to Burgess who curled it first time with his left foot but it bounced agonisingly wide of the left post on 67 minutes. Georgiou got a second yellow card and was sent off on 68 minutes for time wasting for the visitors, leaving them with ten men. Rhamer Garrett-Douglas fired another chance at goal from the visitors after a neat pass by Ayo Tanimowo. He drove it curling high at goal but it was a fingertips save by Hall onto the crossbar and out on 78 minutes. Bognor had a great chance on 82 minutes. Higgs did well to find a pass through to Callum Barlow who turned well before shooting powerfully at goal, but straight at Grainger. The goalkeeper parried it out again to Higgs but he curled it wide of the right post. Gifford played it square to Burgess who made a good run into the box before firing it narrowly wide of the left post. Bognor battled hard though and an inspired cross by Mather met the head of Barlow and he rose highest to nod the ball into the net on 90 minutes.

Gifford did well to round his man before shooting it of the right post and out as Rocks were rampant at the end to try and add to the tally. The Rocks secured the win and now look forward to a second qualifying round tie at home to Margate next on Saturday 14th September with kick off at the earlier time of 1pm.