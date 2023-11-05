Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 38 more brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Hornets hold League One Tykes in roller coaster first round tie
Max Watters headed the Tykes in front in the first half, but the Hornets equalised courtesy of Shamir Fenelon’s spectacular finish.
James Hammond’s spot-kick then stunned Oakwell, but Fabio Jalo’s fabulous curling effort saw the hosts level on the stroke of half-time.
Mael De Gevigney headed Barnsley in front again in the second half. The Tykes then wasted a hatful of chances to put the tie to bed before second half Horsham substitute Tom Richards tapped into an empty net following a lightning Hornets counter attack.
The two sides will meet again at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday, November 14.
Here is a selection of excellent photos from Oakwell courtesy of Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie.