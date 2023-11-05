BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 38 more brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Hornets hold League One Tykes in roller coaster first round tie

Horsham FC earned an FA Cup first round replay at League One outfit Barnsley FC after a barnstorming six-goal draw on Friday evening.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 13:18 GMT

Max Watters headed the Tykes in front in the first half, but the Hornets equalised courtesy of Shamir Fenelon’s spectacular finish.

James Hammond’s spot-kick then stunned Oakwell, but Fabio Jalo’s fabulous curling effort saw the hosts level on the stroke of half-time.

READ THIS: Dominic Di Paola hails ‘absolutely phenomenal’ Horsham performance as Barnsley are held in FA Cup barnstormer

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola lauds FA Cup draw with Barnsley as ‘best performance in club’s history’

46 brilliant pictures of the match and fans as Horsham claim famous FA Cup draw at Barnsley

Mael De Gevigney headed Barnsley in front again in the second half. The Tykes then wasted a hatful of chances to put the tie to bed before second half Horsham substitute Tom Richards tapped into an empty net following a lightning Hornets counter attack.

The two sides will meet again at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday, November 14.

Here is a selection of excellent photos from Oakwell courtesy of Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie.

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round

1. Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 38 more brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Hornets hold League One Tykes in roller coaster first round tie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round

2. Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 38 more brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Hornets hold League One Tykes in roller coaster first round tie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round

3. Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 38 more brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Hornets hold League One Tykes in roller coaster first round tie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round

4. Barnsley FC v Horsham FC in the FA Cup: 38 more brilliant match and fan photos as never-say-die Hornets hold League One Tykes in roller coaster first round tie

The best of the action from the pitch and the stands from Horsham's 3-3 draw at Barnsley in the FA Cup first round Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Horsham FCBarnsley FCHornetsOakwellLeague One