Heroic Horsham FC bowed out of the FA Cup following a 3-0 home defeat to League One club Barnsley FC in this evening’s televised first round replay.

Barnsley took the lead after just three minutes when a cross sailed over Lewis Carey’s head for Nicky Cadden to tap home.

The Tykes doubled the advantage on ten minutes when the Hornets again failed to deal with a cross and McAtee was there to slot home at the back post.

McAtee made it 3-0 after 26 minutes after Jordan Williams delivered a delightful ball into McAtee who saw Carey off his line and produced a delightful chip.

But Horsham were simply excellent in the second half and were unfortunate not to get a goal their attacking play so richly deserved.

But who stood out for Horsham? Here are Sam Pole's ratings from the game.

1 . Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Lewis Carey In the first half, Carey could not replicate his heroics from the game at Oakwell for the first three goals. In the second half the Horsham stopper was on the spot to deny Barnsley a fourth with a spectacular diving save to his left. Photo: John Lines

3 . Bobby Price Price put in an excellent shift on the right hand side. In the second half his link up play proved dangerous and was a constant threat to the Barnsley left hand side. Photo: John Lines