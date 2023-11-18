Former Reds player Dom Telford came back to haunt his former club today as Crawley Town were defeated by Barrow at Holker Street.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite being the better side for the majority of the second half, The Red Devils were unable to find a way back with Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman producing some excellent saves. A controversial Telford goal just thirty seconds into the second half would turn out to be the difference between the two sides on the day.

In the lead up to the Barrow’s goal it appeared as if Telford had fouled centre-back Will Wright. With Barrow playing on and Wright remaining on the floor, Robbie Gotts broke free down the right playing a ball across the box for Telford to finish low into the bottom corner and put Barrow ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither side was able to go ahead in the first half, Klaidi Lolos had the best chance in the 30th minute of the opening forty-five. Adam Campbell breaking free down the right before finding Lolos in space on the edge of the box with the Greek midfielder forcing an excellent springing save from Paul Farman. Barrow nearly went ahead just six minutes later after Luca Ashby-Hammond lost hold of the ball from a corner, but striker Emile Acquah was only able to hit the post from the chaos that followed.

Barrow's Dom Telford scored the winner against his old club Crawley Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Despite going behind early in the second half, Scott Lindsey’s side responded well, dominating much of the ball but not creating enough on the day to come away with any points.

Campbell was close to an equaliser in the 68th minute after dancing through two players and curling a right footed shot into the bottom right corner but was denied by another fine save from Farman at full stretch. Reds forwards Ronan Darcey and Ade Adeyemo were introduced in the 72nd minute. Darcey came close to an equaliser in the 90th minute but dragged his shot wide after finding himself free on the right side of Barrow’s penalty box.