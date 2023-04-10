Barrow 4, Crawley Town 0: Reds fall into the relegation zone after heavy defeat in Cumbria

Crawley Town dropped into the League Two relegation zone following a heavy 4-0 defeat at play-off chasing Barrow.

Josh Gordon helped himself to a hat-trick before Ged Garner scored late on, as the Reds endured a miserable afternoon in Cumbria.

Crawley’s relegation rivals Hartlepool United came from behind to draw 1-1 against high-flying Stevenage to leapfrog Scott Lindsey’s side in the table – and move out of the drop zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools are just a point ahead of the Reds with five games of the league campaign remaining. The two sides meet at Victoria Park on Saturday, April 22 in a huge game at the bottom of the table.

Crawley Town dropped into the League Two relegation zone following a heavy 4-0 defeat at play-off chasing Barrow. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Crawley will look to get back to winning ways when they entertain 11th-placed Tranmere Rovers this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon grabbed his first of the afternoon on 18 minutes. The striker was waiting at the back post to put the hosts ahead after a great ball across the face of goal by Elliot Newby.

The 28-year-old thought he had his second six minutes later, but his effort was chalked off after Garner was ruled to have handled the ball in the build up.

But Gordon did find his second just two minutes into the second half. Rory Feely’s header to the back post found the Barrow marksman, who headed into the ground past Reds stopper Corey Addai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon wrapped up his treble from the penalty spot eight minutes later after Garner was brought down in the area.

Garner then got his name on the scoresheet with nine minutes remaining. Jake Young saw his shot well saved by Addai, but Garner was on hand to head home the rebound.

Crawley Town: Addai, Johnson, Ogungbo, Ransom, Mason, Roles (Oteh 46), Powell, Khaleel, Fellows (Tilley 61), Nadesan, Chukwuemeka (Telford 45).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad