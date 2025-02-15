Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wittering United Reserves beat Chichester Old Boys 6-3 in a friendly.

United's Owen Scogings should have opened the scoring in the 5th minute but took too long in front of an open goal, while at the other end the defence were all at sea giving Old Boys' Steve Joannou a simple tap-in at the far post on 14 minutes.

Scogings saw his shot tipped over for a corner by the outstanding Ben White before Tom McBride's rash challenge gave away a penalty. Andrew Joannou sent the keeper the wrong way, giving Chichester a two-goal advantage at the break.

Chichester made wholesale changes at half-time and United's reserves took full advantage scoring four goals in the opening ten minutes of the second period.

Lincoln Batchelor scored a second half hat-trick

A dubious penalty was awarded and Lincoln Batchelor scored from the spot. Scogings thumped home two more in quick succession. Batchelor was first to the ball as White advanced and toe-poked the ball home for the fourth in a remarkable turnaround.

On the hour Brandon Down scored a free kick from the D with a fierce right foot shot into the bottom corner for 5-2.

On 76 minutes Old Boys' Andrew Joannou scored his second penalty after a handball.

With eight minutes remaining White failed to clear a cross and Batchelor was at hand to tap in for his hat-trick.