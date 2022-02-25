Battle's title bid goes on as storms wipe out much of East Sussex Football League

A further four games were abandoned and seven were postponed on a wet and windy Saturday afternoon as the weather gods continued to frown 24 hours after Storm Eunice swept the country.

Amid the disruption Battle Town chalked up an important victory in their bid for the Premier Division title, winning 5-0 away to Northiam 75.

Trystan Mayhew (2) and Glen Carrick were among the scorers for Battle as they made a successful return to league action after four consecutive cup contests.

Winter weather forced most of last weekend's ESFL matches to be called off

Second-placed Battle, whose unbeaten run in all competitions is now more than five months long, are just a point behind leaders Crowhurst with a game in hand.

Crowhurst's visit from Hawkhurst United was one of two top-flight clashes to be abandoned, along with St Leonards Social versus Rock-a-Nore.

South Coast Athletico moved back up to fifth in Division One courtesy of a 1-0 triumph at home to Sedlescombe Rangers II. Jarad Beaumont scored the only goal in the 82nd minute.

The Division Two title hopes of Little Common II suffered a blow with a 2-1 defeat at home to neighbours Bexhill Rovers.

Kit Harris-Macrae scored for second-placed Common, but they remain three points adrift of leaders Westfield II having now played the same number of matches. Both teams have three left, one of which is against each other.

Back-to-back wins have lifted Rovers up to fifth and they are now five points above the bottom two.

Sandhurst's visit from Hooe in the same division was abandoned, as was the ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup semi-final between AFC Hollington and Westfield II.

The only other encounter to even start ended in a 2-0 victory for The JC Tackleway away to Battle Town II in a Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-final.

Strikes by Andrew Olorenshaw and Nathan Smith got the job done for Tackleway, whose reward for a 13th win on the spin in all competitions is a home semi-final against Rye Town or Hawkhurst.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 14-35 (+53 goal difference), Battle Town 13-34 (+37), Punnetts Town 14-26 (+28), St Leonards Social 15-26 (+8), Bexhill Town 14-24 (+11), Hawkhurst United 16-16 (-8), Rock-a-Nore 14-15 (-6), Northiam 75 15-14 (-46), Robertsbridge United 12-6 (-48), Wadhurst United 15-5 (-29).

Division 1: Sidley United II 14-31 (+19), Bexhill AAC 13-28 (+33), Rye Town 12-25 (+13), The JC Tackleway 11-22 (+11), South Coast Athletico 13-19 (0), SC Pass+Move Arrows 9-16 (+8), Peche Hill Select 12-8 (-21), Battle Town II 12-6 (-26), Sedlescombe Rangers II 12-1 (-37).

Division 2: Westfield II* 13-28 (+22), Little Common II 13-25 (+20), Sandhurst 15-24 (+7), Northiam 75 II 15-23 (+3), Bexhill Rovers 14-19 (-4), Catsfield 14-18 (-10), Hooe* 12-16 (-12), Victoria Baptists 13-14 (-7), Herstmonceux 15-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Sovereign Saints II 12-25 (+27), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), Battle Town III 13-12 (-32), South Coast Athletico II 13-9 (-11).

Division 5: Westfield III* 13-31 (+48), Hampden Park* 11-28 (+61), Crowhurst II 11-28 (+60), Herstmonceux II 11-19 (+12), Welcroft Park Rangers II 11-15 (+5), Burwash 13-13 (-12), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday February 26 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Crowhurst v Punnetts Town, Northiam 75 v St Leonards Social.

Division 1 (2pm unless stated): SC Pass+Move Arrows v Peche Hill Select, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Battle Town II, South Coast Athletico v The JC Tackleway (1.30pm).

Division 2 (2pm): Bexhill Rovers v Catsfield, Hooe v Little Common II.

ESFL Division Four and Five Challenge Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Sovereign Saints II v Orington. Quarter-final (1.30pm): Herstmonceux II v Hastings Comets.

Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Rye Town v Hawkhurst United.

Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Sandhurst v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Rock-a-Nore v Bexhill Town.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup quarter-final (1.30pm): Westfield II v AFC Hollington.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Challenge Cup semi-final (3.30pm): South Coast Athletico II v Crowhurst II.