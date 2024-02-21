Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ramsgate 1 Broadbridge Heath 0

Isthmian South East

Heath’s longest-ever trip for any competitive match saw them travel as far east as they could without getting wet – to the seaside town of Ramsgate to face the division’s leaders.

This was a real challenge for Chris Simmons’ side, but in front of a crowd of 1,377, his players handled the pressure extremely well.

They forced home keeper Tom Hadler into the first save of the match in the opening minute when Mason Doughty won the ball off a defender, strode into the area and hit a left foot shot across the goal that the keeper saved well low to his left.

The hosts’ first real attempt came on 13 minutes when a scramble in the goalmouth ended with Joe Turner turning on a sixpence before striking a right foot shot that was cleared by defender Kyle Sim.

Heath continued to create the better openings with Sam Lemon winning a tussle with the right full-back, playing the ball back into the path of Doughty, whose shot from the edge of the box was blocked by a defender. Ashley Mutongerwa shot wide from the follow-up.

Just before the break, fancy footwork from the Rams’ Alex Brefo set up Medy Elito with a half chance but he struck his left-foot shot straight into the arms of Heath stopper Alfie Hadfield.

In the second half the attempt came from the hosts’ Deshane Dalling but his effort from distance lacked any power and Hadfield gathered.

On 56 minutes Matt Penfold won the ball in midfield and played it forward to Mutongerwa who struck a left-foot shot just wide.

With 79 minutes gone, Penfold again won the ball, interchanged passes with Jamie Buchanan and played a defence-splitting pass to allow Mutongerwa to run through.

Hadler came sprinting off his line to narrow the angle and as the striker tried to take the ball around the keeper he was denied by an outstretched leg that got a toe to the ball, enough to deny him.

Four minutes later the leaders took the lead when a move down the right ended with a low cross into the area to Alfie Paxman, who bundled the ball off the post.

The ball hit the bar, the post and several players before finally being cleared but the assistant had already retreated upfield claiming the ball had crossed the line from the first move.

It was a good effort from Simmons’ team who have consistently shown that they can compete against any side in the division.

Next up is a home fixture against Littlehampton Town on Saturday.

ANDREW CRISP

AFC Varndeanians 0 Horsham YMCA 5

SCFL Premier

With the pressure to pick up league form, Dean Carden’s squad travelled to the Withdean expecting some changes to the teamsheet.

Tom Hearn was involved, now back after a lay-off, and there was a strong bench.

Horsham YMCA made their determination clear from the off and with only eight minutes gone, Hayden Neathey headed home brother Josh’s corner.

Three minutes later Josh Neathey flicked home the second.

YM were on the front foot and on 39 minutes, Sekou Toure (who scored his debut goal at the Withdean last season) scored the third, set up by Hearn.

The management team had an important message for the team – no letting up in the second half, as they had in some previous games.

It was taken on board as the away team came out with the same buzz they had in the first half, and with only 90 seconds gone, Toure got his second, running the ball past a Varndeanians defender and hitting the ball past the keeper.

Late on YM won a penalty, taken by Dean Lovegrove, who effortlessly slotted the ball left past the keeper.

Boss Carden said: “The 16 who played had a really positive effect. The attitude all round was exceptional.”

BETH CHAPMAN

Horsham YMCA 1 Haywards Heath 2

SCFL premier

YM were hoping to build on that momentum of that 5-0 win against Haywards Heath on Tuesday, eight places above them. But, while YM couldn’t be faulted for effort – especially in the second half - a penalty miss denied them shared points.

Lewis Finney put Heath in front on the 10 minute mark, but, with YM holding their own, Ben Connolly doubled the lead on the cusp of the break. There was still just time for another Finney attempt, but he found the roof of the net, the score remaining 0-2 at the interval.

After a lively half time talk, YM came out fighting with Michael Wood soon reducing the deficit after Heath were dispossessed.

Then, Heath were mighty relieved when keeper Mitch Bromage saved a spot kick. Livewire Finney hit the post in the action-packed second half featuring substitutions and cards as both sides pressed for victory, but Heath kept YM at bay to secure all 3 points.

YM Assistant Manager Andy Howard told the County Times: “It took us a little while to settle, but once we got going we were up to the challenge – only for 2 midfield mishaps to give them their goals. We battled for points, though, with a much better second half when they didn’t create many chances. We’re at home again on Saturday – against mid table Midhurst & Easebourne, a well-drilled physical unit, so we’ll need to be at our best.”

MARTIN READ

Horsham 3 Pagham 0

SCWGFL Premier Div

In a battle for third place, Horsham Women came through with flying colours.

The Hornets made a flying start and were one up in two minutes after Bryony Irvine played in Leigh Anne Bridgewater, who beat the Pagham No1.

The second half brought a vast improvement from Horsham. The passing was crisp, runs timed well and chances came.

In the 55th minute, Jordan Lucas smashed a shot from 20 yards which came crashing off the post, and the follow up also struck the post.

Pagham were dangerous on the break but Lucy Apps was alert to it in the Hornets goal.

The second Horsham goal came from a corner from Jordan Lucas which beat the keeper and was volleyed in by Fliss Love. Love and Izzy Donnelly never stopped running..

The introduction of Luisa Morrone boosted Horsham and it was 3-0 in 81st minute. Jordan curled in another great corner and Irvine headed in. Player of the match was Megan Lewis.

Manager Steve McGrane said: “We struggled to find our rhythm in the first half but we showed our character and stayed resolute. We passed the ball better in the second half and created more opportunities.

"This weekend will be a tough test against in-form Eastbourne Borough.”