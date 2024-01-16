Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Broadbridge Heath 0

Sittingbourne 2

Isthmian south east

Leigh-Anne Bridgewater of Horsham FC Women | Picture courtesy of Horsham FC

Heath manager Chris Simmons was forced to make two changes to the starting line-up from Tuesday's great win against Ashford United.

Adrian Todd came in for Matt Penfold and Jake Lindsey returned to the starting XI for the unavailable Callum Dowdell.

The pitch was in great condition after lots of hard work again put in by the Bears’ volunteers as a buoyant Heath side faced promotion chasing Sittingbourne.

The visitors started brightly and forced several corners early on and the first chance came on 10 minutes when a glanced header from a corner clipped the outside of the Heath post.

Roffey under-18s are in the league cup final | Picture supplied

Heath started to settle and on 17 minutes Jake Lindsey beat his man and stung the keeper’s fingertips from 20 yards.A few minutes later Lemon and Doughty linked well and Doughty shot just wide of the post. Lemon then put Doughty through on goal but the striker blazed the shot over the bar.

On 32 minutes a great free-kick by El-Moghaebel gave Sittingbourne the lead from 20 yards – and things got worse for Heath seven minutes later when a quick break saw Mitchell May put Sittingbourne 2-0 up.

The second half was fairly even and end to end at times.

It brought half chances and long-range shots for both sides but nothing clear cut and Sittingbourne went home with the 3 points

MoM for Heath was Gideon Achempong.

Boss Simmons said: “It was not a bad performance from us but you need to take your chances in this league or you get punished. They are a good side which is why they are third in the league and they are good at what they do and the way they play.”

Heath host Three Bridges on Saturday.

Saltdean United DS 3 Horsham Women 0

Sussex Women & Girls’ Premier DivisionWith a bitter wind blowing over the Downs, Horsham travelled down to Hill Park, Coombe Vale to face Saltdean United’s Development Squad.

The home side came in to the match as league leaders, while Horsham had some players missing due to injuries and illness. However they were up for the challenge.

Saltdean started well but Horsham were able to match them, passing their way through the midfield and looking likely to get something out of the game – although it felt that a number of refereeing decisions went against Steve McGrane’s side.

Both teams had early efforts on goal but, just as the first half looked to be ending goalless, the Salts made the breakthrough five minutes before half-time.

The second half proved a good battle between two very competitive teams in increasingly difficult conditions and the wind began to pick up, blowing in off the Channel.

In the 70th minute, Saltdean scored their second, which came from a contentious penalty decision – and this put them in control, giving them some breathing space.

Horsham were incredibly unlucky not to get one back from their young forward line but they went further behind five minutes later, and again the Hornets felt hard done by.

The visitors wanted a free-kick when their left-back appeared to have been fouled but it wasn’t given and Saltdean found some space from which to score their third, against the run of play.

The Hornets were disappointed but kept going, their attitude exemplified by Leigh-Anne Bridgewater, whose tireless efforts in midfield saw her named player of the match.

It ended 3-0 to the home side, Saltdean making it eight wins in nine games to put them six points clear at the top. Saldean’s goals were scored by Maya Pritchard, Billie Phillpot and Emily Towner.

Horsham boss McGrane said: “It was a tough result to take – I don’t feel the scoreline is a fair reflection of how even the game was and how well we played.

"We had a few players missing through illness and injury but everyone stepped up and did what was asked, and I couldn’t have asked anymore.

“I’m disappointed for my players as they applied themselves and worked hard for 90 minutes, but came away empty handed against the league leaders.

"There were lots of individual and collective positives to take away from the performance though.”

KEVIN GARGINI

UNDER-18s

An excellent team performance saw Roffey U18s to a hard-fought 1-0 win against local rivals Three Bridges to make it into the Mid Sussex League Cup final.

Roffey dominated the first half with Mason Saunders hitting the post and Adam Gregory and Titu Mendy going close.

Roffey’s pressure paid off on 32 minutes when captain Riley Morgan delivered a ball into the box met by centre half Bailey Shorey, who scored his 11th goal of the season

The second half was more even with few chances for either team but late on the away team were awarded a penalty. However, the impressive Monty Price stood strong to make a magnificent save to deny Three Bridges an equaliser.

Roffey held on to book their place in the final on April 7 at Oakwood FC.