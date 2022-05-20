Bede's boys CAN do it on a chilly afternoon at Stoke City...

Despite a four-hour journey, Bede’s started the stronger with Corey Smart and Sam Bull combining well on the left.

On five minutes, Josh Sudan thought he had scored with a pile-driver from 25 yards until the Telford keeper pulled off the save of his life.

Bede's lift the ESFA trophy

Whatever, David Caryer, Director of Football, said at halft-ime, worked, as Bede’s again started the stronger. In the 48th minute they won a corner and the clearance fell to Charlie Yeates, who smashed it home through a crowd of players.

Upper Cicker-based Bede’s should when Harry Mills shot just wide. The Bede’s defence, led superbly by Tarun Rohilla, coped with anything the Telford strikers threw at them and continued to look dangerous on the break. Hayden Beaconsfield and Michael Blight shone.

A Telford midfielder was sent off for a late challenge and in frantic five minutes of injury time, Telford hit the post. But the boys held on and thoroughly deserved their victory.

Caryer said: “I am so proud of the players, again they showed the hard work and determination they have demonstrated all season. They fully deserve this title and I am so happy they will have this lifelong memory.

“I would like to thank Dan, Olly and Tony in particular forthe help they have given the players over the course of the season and all the Bede’s community for the support they have shown us.”

Captain Tarun Rohilla said: “We are finishing on such a high after a long season which has been full of ups and downs.

"As a team, we stuck together and used all of our Team Bede’s values to help us to win this cup.

"It was a close game but we remained on top for most of it, had the most chances, and got a goal after half time which helped us to see it out and get the win.