Bede's Senior School celebrates current pupils’ footballing success with Brighton, Chelsea and others

Several footballing stars at Bede’s Senior School have recently achieved success on both national and international stages.

From representing top academies to gaining national team call-ups, many pupils have been working hard with their coaches to reach impressive milestones.

Year 10 pupil, Fraser Widdop continues to impress with his performances for Brighton and Hove Albion U16. Fraser recently played at the Northern Ireland Super Cup in Belfast, where he played a pivotal role for his team.

Joining Fraser in Belfast was Harvey Boddy, a Year 11 pupil and teammate at Brighton and Hove Albion U16. At the Northern Ireland Super Cup, they topped their group in the first three games, advanced to the final and came home with the trophy.

Despite currently undergoing rehabilitation due to an injury, Liam Doyle, a Year 11 pupil, continues to remain a key footballing prospect. Last year, Liam’s talents were recognised when he was selected to represent England at U15 level. He remains determined to return stronger to continue his progress.

Sadie Gregory, a Year 10 pupil and Chelsea FC Academy player has made strides in her time at Bede’s so far. Sadie also attended the England Girls Football Pathway event in August.

Issy Ranger, another Year 10 Bedian, currently plays for Brighton and Hove Albion U16. Her outstanding performances have earned her a place in one of the top football academies.

New pupils to Bede’s Senior School, Lacey Johnson and Maia Reddington, both Year 9 pupils at Bede’s, are continually impressing as they play for U14 Brighton and Hove Academy.

International success has also been celebrated, with Lower Fifth pupils Carter Thomas and Skyler Peixoto representing Bermuda U14s in the CFU Challenge Series in Trinidad over the summer. Carter’s exceptional performances earned him ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Ben Loetz, a Year 10 pupil, has made significant progress with the help of his Bede’s coaches. His hard work has been rewarded with a spot in the Independent Schools Football Association (ISFA) U15 squad, a testament to his development as a player over the past year.

Ayden Tong, a Sixth Form pupil, represented the Hong Kong U20 National Team over the summer. Similarly, Dajari Barthley, another Sixth Former had the honour of playing for the Antigua and Barbuda U20 National Team. They have both gained invaluable experience at an international level.

David Caryer, Director of Football at Bede’s says: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our footballing pupils. They underscore Bede’s dedication to providing an environment where pupils can thrive both academically and in their extracurricular pursuits. We look forward to watching the pupils’ footballing journeys progress even further this year.”