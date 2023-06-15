Belcher was in stunning form between the posts and Hawker was rock solid in the centre of defence as Lee Baldwin’s team battled to the Southern Combination Division 1 play-off final.
Belcher was named as both the players’ player and supporters' player of the year while Hawker was the manager's player of the season.
Midfielder Ryan Singers was the committee’s player of the year, Aaron Tester took the young player honours for a second straight time and Dave Crouch received a trophy for being top scorer with 16 goals.
Under-23s manager and groundsman Kevin Punter was clubman of the year.
Lewis Moore doubled up by winning the under-23s manager’s and players’ awards and Louie Fulker was the under-23s’ leading goalscorer.
“It was a brilliant season and I was really happy with my form but the defence in front of me deserved real credit as well,” Belcher said.
“When you have defenders playing at the top of their games as they did it fills you with confidence so you play to the best of your abilities.”
Hawker believes Wick are among the hot favourites for promotion next season.
He said: ‘We know we have the quality to make the play-offs again.
"But the main objective is to win the division and claim the one automatic promotion place.”