Keelan Belcher and Nathan Hawker shared the top honours at Wick FC’s player of the year awards after helping the Dragons keep 18 clean sheets in a remarkable season.

Belcher was in stunning form between the posts and Hawker was rock solid in the centre of defence as Lee Baldwin’s team battled to the Southern Combination Division 1 play-off final.

Belcher was named as both the players’ player and supporters' player of the year while Hawker was the manager's player of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Ryan Singers was the committee’s player of the year, Aaron Tester took the young player honours for a second straight time and Dave Crouch received a trophy for being top scorer with 16 goals.

Keelan Belcher and Nathan Hawker pick up their gongs from Lee Baldwin

Under-23s manager and groundsman Kevin Punter was clubman of the year.

Lewis Moore doubled up by winning the under-23s manager’s and players’ awards and Louie Fulker was the under-23s’ leading goalscorer.

“It was a brilliant season and I was really happy with my form but the defence in front of me deserved real credit as well,” Belcher said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have defenders playing at the top of their games as they did it fills you with confidence so you play to the best of your abilities.”

Hawker believes Wick are among the hot favourites for promotion next season.

He said: ‘We know we have the quality to make the play-offs again.