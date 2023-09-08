Eastbourne Borough shook off a run of defeats last Saturday with victory over Weston-super-Mare – but the 2-1 scoreline was only half of the story. For manager Mark Beard, it is all about believing.

“I can never fault the players’ team spirit – and that’s what will carry us forward. Supporters will have seen how hard the boys worked today, and that togetherness is vital.

“The commitment was fantastic against Weston – right to the end they were throwing bodies on the line. There were three or four of them who could hardly even walk into the changing room!

“The key difference against Weston was to score that first goal. Once you get the first goal, it opens the opposition up. Our two goals were outstanding.”

The Sports on their way to beating Weston last Saturday | Picture: Lydia Redman

And Beard revealed that Borough’s match preparation these days is not just about shooting practice and a tactics whiteboard: owner Simon Leslie is calling in the motivational men. “On the Friday, we had had one of the best inspirational speakers in the world, whom Simon (Leslie) brought in to talk to us: Tim Grover!” The American author and speaker – CEO of ATTACK Athletics – has worked with the very top sportsmen and women, including Michael Jordan.

“Tim had us believing that we can turn our work and ability into winning. And from there we can go on a little winning run, and it can all happen. I was so proud of the boys out there – they did believe!”

On Wednesday night there was more belief to be had as Borough returned triumphant from Havant after a breathless 2-1 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An even game had remained goalless until Fletcher Holman drilled the Sports ahead on 79 minutes. Havant - reduced to ten men after Jamie Roberts’ second yellow - were thrown the lifeline of a cpnverted 89th minute penalty. But in stoppage time a spectacular hook shot by Ducarrey Sherriff earned Borough a sensational victory.

Celebrationsas Eastbourne Borough win at Havant | Picture: Nick Redman

Beard and his squad will be back at the Lane on Saturday week (16th) after the FA Cup draw landed them a cracker of a tie in the second qualifying round – against Sussex rivals Worthing. Before focusing on that game, though, the Sports will have completed another away trip in National South.