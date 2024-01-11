Bello is one to shout about – youngster’s double helps Chichester City triumph at Sheppey
and live on Freeview channel 276
City notched one of their best results of the season last Saturday, winning 3-1 at Sheppey after trailing at the break.
It put Chi seventh, just three points behind the side they’d just beaten, with young forward Isaac Bello scoring two and new recruit Mo Jammeh adding the third.
Bello has scored five goals in a five-match run which has brought four City victories.
They’ll aim to build on that with four home games in 11 days – starting against Horndean on Saturday and Herne Bay on Tuesday.
It’s a great chance for them to get used to their new 3G Oaklands Park pitch, which is getting positive early reviews.
Killpartrick said: “It was a great result at Sheppey from a good performance. It’s a process and we feel the players are executing the game plans well at present and adding their own bits to it as well, which is fantastic.
"We were one down at half time but had a calm team talk and were confient of getting something, and it was pleasing to go on and win.”
Killpartrick hailed Bello as a very ‘coachable and responsive’ young player and praised left-back Kyle O’Brien, who has come back into the side and done well.
The signings of Jammeh and centre-half Connor Cody – back from Whitehawk – have boosted Chi but Killpartrick said: “We’re still just preparing for one game at a time.”