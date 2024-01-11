Coach Darin Killpartrick hailed Chichester City’s players for executing their game plans – and putting their own stamp on performances.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City notched one of their best results of the season last Saturday, winning 3-1 at Sheppey after trailing at the break.

It put Chi seventh, just three points behind the side they’d just beaten, with young forward Isaac Bello scoring two and new recruit Mo Jammeh adding the third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bello has scored five goals in a five-match run which has brought four City victories.

Isaac Bello has scored five goals in Chichester City's past five games | Picture: Neil Holmes

They’ll aim to build on that with four home games in 11 days – starting against Horndean on Saturday and Herne Bay on Tuesday.

It’s a great chance for them to get used to their new 3G Oaklands Park pitch, which is getting positive early reviews.

Killpartrick said: “It was a great result at Sheppey from a good performance. It’s a process and we feel the players are executing the game plans well at present and adding their own bits to it as well, which is fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were one down at half time but had a calm team talk and were confient of getting something, and it was pleasing to go on and win.”

Killpartrick hailed Bello as a very ‘coachable and responsive’ young player and praised left-back Kyle O’Brien, who has come back into the side and done well.