'Best ever' - Crawley Town boss makes Walsall claim ahead of League Two leaders' visit to West Sussex

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says Walsall are the best team he has ‘ever seen at winning a game without a football’.

The League Two leaders visit the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday winning six of their last seven games, with there of them coming on the road.

Reds have had differing fortunes, losing their last four games in all competitions, including three in the league.

But Lindsey thinks it’s a good challenge for his side - and a good game to get a win in. “If you're going to win a game, let's beat the team who are top of the league,” he said.

“That's the way we've got to look at it. We've got to approach it in that manner.”

And he was full of praise for the way the Saddlers, who are managed by former Reds Mat Sadler, have performed this season

“They're at the top of the league for a reason because they're very good at what they do and they churn it out every week. They don't change. They're very similar from one game to the next and they're very efficient at it.

“We've got to try and get that level of consistency in our game. I think it's a good game for us to attack. I think it's a game that I feel confident, even though they are where they are and we are where we are. I still feel confident. I watched Walsall in detail after the Leyton Orient game on Wednesday and when I watch the game, I feel that there's a team there that's really efficient about what they do. They're actually probably the best team I've ever seen at winning a game without the football. They're very, very good at not having the ball and picking their moments to pounce and they do it so, so well.

“We've just got to make sure that we're really on it in everything we do and make sure that we don't turn the ball over in dangerous areas and make sure that we're really clean with our possession and passing. “And hopefully we cause them a few problems the other way as well.”

And Lindsey, as always, is expecting a lot of possession. “I think what they are is they're a team that runs really hard,” he said. “They've got some really hard, fast runners who can compete really well. But they almost let you have the ball and wait for their moment. So I'm expecting to have the ball but I expect to have the ball in every game, the truth be known. We've just got to make sure that we don't get bored of having the ball and try and force things.”

Reds have been accused of being to slow with with the ball in recent games and Lindsey wants that to change. He said: “We've got to be fast with the ball. I don't want us to be slow. If their team's going to sit in and not bank in so much, but they're very clever about what they do and they jump at right moments. We've just got to make sure that we manoeuvre the ball around the pitch really quickly, rather than be slow with the action, which we've been accused of before.

“So it's going to be an interesting game. One that I'm looking forward to, because I think that I think it's a challenge for us to take on the team who are top of the league.”