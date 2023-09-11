BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'Best I've known' - Crawley Town boss on the positive atmosphere at the club

Crawley Town were widely pipped as relegation candidates before the season started, but a new atmosphere and excellent man management has given the club a refreshing new feel.
By Joe Southan
Published 11th Sep 2023, 07:36 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Last season was disappointing for the Red’s and the club’s future in League Two was widely questioned. After a hectic transfer window, more questions were asked over how the new look squad would successfully gel.

It’s clear now that the squad has come together quickly, and Scott Lindsey gave some very positive insight into the situation at the training ground. “It’s the best I’ve seen a group gel so quickly, obviously we’ve got a lot of new players and its quickly happened that everyone seems to be everyone’s best friend.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The atmosphere in that we’ve built at the training ground, like I said, is one of the best I’ve known.’

Most Popular

The newfound togetherness in the Crawley team has turned around a concerning trend from last season. “It was 28 days before everyone was in on time, there was excuse after excuse.”

It’s clear that’s no longer the case: “We haven’t got that now.” Lindsey said. “We’ve got a really good group of players who are hungry to play. It’s a brilliant place to work, we really look forward to driving in.”

Scott Lindsey and his team have had a huge impact on the drastic difference in atmosphere, and he feels it’s to do with the management of individual players as well as the team. “What helps is the way that we’ve played and the way we’ve coached the team to play,” he said. “We do in-depth analysis sessions where every single player is involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An example of how Lindsey and his team have man-managed within the squad is how the team prepared for Tuesday’s Football League Trophy match with Charlton.

The players get together after a goal against Newport County | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyfootieThe players get together after a goal against Newport County | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflyfootie
The players get together after a goal against Newport County | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflyfootie

“We had a group of players in training Tuesday, whilst the group who played Tuesday night were preparing for that game, they trained differently on Monday.”

Lindsey revealed how he successfully goes about his man-management. “I think the biggest thing from a manager's point of view is just to always be honest.

"Good, bad or indifferent, just be honest.

"Even when you’re dropping players from the team, tell them why. I’ve got a good relationship with all the players; I want them all to do well.”

Related topics:REDLeague TwoCharlton