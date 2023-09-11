'Best I've known' - Crawley Town boss on the positive atmosphere at the club

Crawley Town were widely pipped as relegation candidates before the season started, but a new atmosphere and excellent man management has given the club a refreshing new feel.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last season was disappointing for the Red’s and the club’s future in League Two was widely questioned. After a hectic transfer window, more questions were asked over how the new look squad would successfully gel.

It’s clear now that the squad has come together quickly, and Scott Lindsey gave some very positive insight into the situation at the training ground. “It’s the best I’ve seen a group gel so quickly, obviously we’ve got a lot of new players and its quickly happened that everyone seems to be everyone’s best friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The atmosphere in that we’ve built at the training ground, like I said, is one of the best I’ve known.’

The newfound togetherness in the Crawley team has turned around a concerning trend from last season. “It was 28 days before everyone was in on time, there was excuse after excuse.”

It’s clear that’s no longer the case: “We haven’t got that now.” Lindsey said. “We’ve got a really good group of players who are hungry to play. It’s a brilliant place to work, we really look forward to driving in.”

Scott Lindsey and his team have had a huge impact on the drastic difference in atmosphere, and he feels it’s to do with the management of individual players as well as the team. “What helps is the way that we’ve played and the way we’ve coached the team to play,” he said. “We do in-depth analysis sessions where every single player is involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An example of how Lindsey and his team have man-managed within the squad is how the team prepared for Tuesday’s Football League Trophy match with Charlton.

The players get together after a goal against Newport County | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflyfootie

“We had a group of players in training Tuesday, whilst the group who played Tuesday night were preparing for that game, they trained differently on Monday.”

Lindsey revealed how he successfully goes about his man-management. “I think the biggest thing from a manager's point of view is just to always be honest.

"Good, bad or indifferent, just be honest.