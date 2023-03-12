'Best performance since I have been here' - Scott Lindsey lauds Crawley Town after valuable Harrogate Town win

Scott Lindsey managed Crawley to their second win since he took charge in a resounding 3-1 victory against Harrogate Town.

The Crawley gaffer was pleased with the performance from his team on the day and credited the effort his side put in.

“I thought the players put in a shift. I thought they made good decisions at the right moments. We attacked front foot, which is what I asked of them before the game… I thought that was the best performance since I have been here certainly”

There is no denying that Crawley have found it hard as of late with six straight defeats leading up to this game, which Lindsey didn’t shy away from talking about.

“I think we have had a tough run for sure with the games we’ve played. The last six games, five have been away to top sides and even the last home game was against a top side and they have been tough”

Aramide Oteh got himself a brace in the match and was unfortunate not to leave with the match ball after the game. Lindsey explained how this has been coming from Oteh and how crucial his work ethic is.

“He’s probably deserved more goals than he’s actually got. Certainly since I’ve been here he works his absolute socks off. You saw him even on Tuesday night which wasn’t a great performance from us but he’s running and tackling in our box and he keeps his shirt cos of that work ethic”

Lindsey brought Arsenal loanee Mazeed Ogungbo into the starting eleven ahead of Brandon Mason at left-back, and the manager was pleased with the youngster’s performance.

“I thought he was outstanding for a young man, he headed the ball well, he defended well, he got himself in positions where he wanted the ball, his decision making was good. I thought it was a real comprehensive performance from him”

All players in Crawley’s starting front three came away from Saturday’s match with at least a goal or an assist. When asked about his attack’s performance, Lindsey was quick to express his pleasure in their output.