'Best position' - Scott Lindsey makes interesting play-off race admission after latest Crawley Town fight-back

Klaidi Lolos scored a late equaliser against title-chasing Stockport County on Tuesday night (March 18), as Crawley moved a point closer to the League Two play-off zone with a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

After their second home draw in nearly 11 months, Scott Lindsey’s side remain in a favourable position to reach the play-offs.

The Reds have five wins from the last seven games. They have two games in hand on seventh-placed AFC Wimbledon – who sit just a point above Crawley. The ninth-placed team also have a game in hand on Walsall above them and two games on Gillingham below them.

Scott Lindsey feels his Crawley Town team are in the driving seat in the race for the League Two play-offs. Photo: Eva Gilbert Photography

"If you look at the league table, Morcambe getting beat [at Salford] yesterday, the gods were shining on us with results over the weekend.

"It’s a positive point tonight. Out of all the teams, we are probably in the best position of getting the play offs.”

After an end-to end first-half, in which the Reds had the best chances to take the lead, Stockport dominated for large periods after the break.

The Hatters took the lead just after the hour mark through Antoni Sarcevic’s header. It was poor goal to concede from a Crawley perspective, as the Stockport man was completely unmarked at the back post.

Lindsey said: “I felt we were very good in the first half and not so good in the second half.

"I know we had glimpses when we got in their half of the pitch and we attacked quite well but we didn’t do it enough – especially in that second half.

"We couldn’t get out as well in the second half. They pressed against us. We couldn’t seem to get out but when we did, we found spaces and felt we could hurt them.”

Lindsey said, overall, Crawley played ‘some really good football’ and ‘got at’ a ‘really good side’.

"They’re second place for a reason,” he added. “I was really proud of my players overall.