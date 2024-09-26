Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lewes continued to march on at the top of the Isthmian League Premier Division after collecting another four points from two testing matches.

Last Saturday, the Rooks welcomed near neighbours Hastings United to The Dripping Pan for a clash of styles and familiar faces.

Us manager Danny Bloor and midfielder Jack Dixon both previously spent happy years at Lewes, while the paths of others in both camps had crossed before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an excellent encounter with a crowd of 1,402 packing out the ground – one of the largest step three attendances of the weekend.

Lewes equalise against Hastings | Picture: James Boyes

Hastings went 1-0 up after only four minutes through Billy Vigar, while Lewes equalised almost 80 minutes later through captain Danny Bassett.

There was a feel of celebration over the rest of the weekend for Lewes. Their women’s side picked up their first win of the season on Sunday and the club celebrated their 139th anniversary on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, newly named Isthmian League manager of the month Craig Nelson took his side to second-bottom Bowers & Pitsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Williams returned and Nabeel Ghannam was handed his first start and a sixth-minute opener came when a Bowers back pass ended up in their own net, while Bassett took his season’s goal tally to six in the 45th minute to make it 2-0.

Despite pressure from the hosts in the second half, the Rooks held on to move six points clear of second-placed Dover Athletic.

Nelson spoke on X about how the manager of the month award was not just for him – and of his delight at that latest victory.

He said of the award: “A lot of hard work behind the scenes. Proud of what we’re building together. Big thanks to the management team, the lads the club and everyone backing us. We move forward as one!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And of the win at Bowers, he said: “Good to get back to winning ways. Especially on the road to extend our unbeaten run to eight games.

“Performance could have been better but it’s always better to win and learn. We’ll work on improving possession and control but proud of the fight from the lads!​​​​​​​

Nelson’s side aim to extend their superb league run further this weekend, as they go to seventh-placed Potters Bar.