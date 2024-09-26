‘Better to win and learn’ – Lewes march on at top of Isthmian League
Last Saturday, the Rooks welcomed near neighbours Hastings United to The Dripping Pan for a clash of styles and familiar faces.
Us manager Danny Bloor and midfielder Jack Dixon both previously spent happy years at Lewes, while the paths of others in both camps had crossed before.
It was an excellent encounter with a crowd of 1,402 packing out the ground – one of the largest step three attendances of the weekend.
Hastings went 1-0 up after only four minutes through Billy Vigar, while Lewes equalised almost 80 minutes later through captain Danny Bassett.
There was a feel of celebration over the rest of the weekend for Lewes. Their women’s side picked up their first win of the season on Sunday and the club celebrated their 139th anniversary on Monday.
Then on Tuesday, newly named Isthmian League manager of the month Craig Nelson took his side to second-bottom Bowers & Pitsea.
Josh Williams returned and Nabeel Ghannam was handed his first start and a sixth-minute opener came when a Bowers back pass ended up in their own net, while Bassett took his season’s goal tally to six in the 45th minute to make it 2-0.
Despite pressure from the hosts in the second half, the Rooks held on to move six points clear of second-placed Dover Athletic.
Nelson spoke on X about how the manager of the month award was not just for him – and of his delight at that latest victory.
He said of the award: “A lot of hard work behind the scenes. Proud of what we’re building together. Big thanks to the management team, the lads the club and everyone backing us. We move forward as one!”
And of the win at Bowers, he said: “Good to get back to winning ways. Especially on the road to extend our unbeaten run to eight games.
“Performance could have been better but it’s always better to win and learn. We’ll work on improving possession and control but proud of the fight from the lads!
Nelson’s side aim to extend their superb league run further this weekend, as they go to seventh-placed Potters Bar.
