After successive weekends ravaged by the weather, at last there was a reasonable amount of Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League action last weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some 14 league and cup matches went ahead on Saturday - double the figure of the previous two weekends combined - as the rain finally relented somewhat.

On a glorious November afternoon, two East Sussex League clubs missed out on reaching the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bexhill AAC lost 6-2 away to Rustington, despite Ben Barton finding the net, and Westfield II were beaten 4-2 at Storrington in round three of the county knockout competition.

Jason Fregene scores for Hastings United in their 3-2 win over Kingstonian on Saturday | Picture: Scott White

Crowhurst's away match against Ferring, who like Rustington and Storrington play in Southern Combination League Division Two, was postponed.

Meanwhile, three of the four scheduled Macron Store Hastings Cup second-round ties went ahead - and all of them were won by Premier Division teams.

Sandhurst, however, were pushed all the way by unbeaten Division Two outfit Bexhill Rovers before edging through 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Found's brace and one from Nathan Moseley just about got the job done for the Kent club as Rovers lost for the first time in any competition this season.

Hastings United's Davide Rodari after Saturday's win | Picture: Scott White

Premier Division leaders Rye Town also advanced to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 4-1 win away to Peche Hill Select, of Division One.

Sam Hesmer, Darren Warne and Charlie Stevens were among the scorers for Rye, who went two-up very early on. Sean Lennard got one back for Peche.

Sidley United emerged 3-1 victors against Division Two side Hooe in the Hooe Recreation Ground derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antony Atkin, Archie Ball and Cameron Burgon were on target for the Blues, while Charlie Cornford scored a first-half goal for Hooe against his former club.

St Leonards Social versus Hollington United II was postponed.

As for the league, The JC Tackleway made it four successive Premier Division wins - all away from home - with a 4-2 success over Hawkhurst United.

Two goals apiece from Grant Cornelius and Nathan Smith lifted Tackleway into the top five at the midway point in their league programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third-placed Punnetts Town's match at home to Bexhill Town succumbed to the weather.

Jesters Town opened up a nine-point lead at the top of Division One on the back of a 4-1 triumph at sixth-placed Little Common II.

Strikes by Reece Davey and Travis Parks put Jesters two-up at the break, and Joel Shannon's second-half brace sealed their sixth league win out of six. Attilio Field netted for Common.

Ninfield's visit from Battle Town II was called off.

Northiam 75 went three points clear at the Division Two summit after winning 5-2 away to seventh-placed Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals apiece from Jan Bailey and Rhys Warren, and one from Tim Doe got Northiam back to winning ways in the league after taking just one point from their previous three matches.

Second-placed Rye Town II's match at Robertsbridge United II postponed, as was third-placed Crowhurst II's trip to Victoria Baptists.

The one other fixture in the third tier which did beat the weather saw Wadhurst United power to a 6-1 home victory against 10-man Sovereign Saints II.

Jack Pearman's hat-trick, and one each from Ryan Watkins, James McIlhatton and Ben Sykes earned eighth-placed Wadhurst a second consecutive win. Dylan Nanuck provided the lone reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catsfield hit the front in Division Three after maintaining their unbeaten record this term with a 4-1 success at home to seventh-placed Westfield III.

The finishing of Jacob Jones (2), Antony Luke and Braden Tilbury put the Cats two points clear of previous top dogs Parkfield, whose match at Mountfield United was called off, albeit having played once more.

Third-placed Ticehurst were also left kicking their heels after their scheduled trip to Bexhill AAC II succumbed to the weather as well.

Welcroft Park Rangers II celebrated their first win of the season - and climbed off the foot of the table - after beating Sedlescombe Rangers Development 4-2 in a match which ended 10-a-side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goals of Steven Cherryman, Cameron Stevens-Grant, Theo Cunningham and George Jones lifted Welcroft a point above their hosts. Ashley Newell was among Sedlescombe's scorers.

The JC Tackleway II preserved their four-point advantage at the summit of Division Four in light of an 8-1 home triumph against Hastings Athletic.

Harley Millward, Brooklyn Pennells and Luke Gasson all struck twice, while Jordan Miller and James Baker also hit the target as the leaders made it 22 points from a possible 24. Zack Hodgson nabbed a consolation for Athletic.

Second-placed Crowhurst III, who have played a game fewer than Tackleway, kept up the pressure with a 2-0 win at home to Robertsbridge United II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden White's first-half brace earned the Crows a sixth league win on the spin and seventh in a row across all competitions.

Third-placed Burwash saw their six-match unbeaten start to the league campaign ended by a 2-1 away defeat at the hands of Hastings Comets.

The finishing of Luke Darvill and Brandon Smith hauled the Comets up two positions to fourth, despite Lewis Fairs netting for Burwash.

The clash between Icklesham Casuals and Battle Town Development was postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Rye Town 8-22 (+11 goal difference), Crowhurst 9-20 (+16), Punnetts Town 8-19 (+19), Westfield II 7-18 (+14), The JC Tackleway 11-18 (+1), Sandhurst 10-15 (+3), Hollington United 10-13 (-2), Bexhill AAC 7-12 (0), St Leonards Social 9-7 (-11), Sidley United 8-6 (-13), Hawkhurst United 10-6 (-22), Bexhill Town 9-(-)1 (-16). * = points adjusted

Division 1: Jesters Town 6-18 (+21), Herstmonceux 5-9 (+5), Ninfield 4-9 (+3), Peche Hill Select 4-9 (+2), SC Pass+Move Arrows 7-9 (-5), Little Common II 8-9 (-8), Battle Town II 4-0 (-9), Hollington United II 4-(-)1 (-9). * = points adjusted. Rock-a-Nore withdrawn.

Division 2: Northiam 75 9-17 (+12), Rye Town II 8-14 (+9), Crowhurst II 7-13 (+4), Bexhill Rovers 6-12 (+10), Victoria Baptists 7-12 (+4), Hooe 7-11 (+2), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Wadhurst United 9-9 (-4), Robertsbridge United 5-3 (-8), Sovereign Saints II 7-3 (-27).

Division 3: Catsfield 7-17 (+13), Parkfield 6-15 (+8), Ticehurst 6-10 (+3), Mountfield United 5-8 (-1), Orington 8-8 (-6), Bexhill AAC II 6-7 (+5), Westfield III 6-7 (0), Welcroft Park Rangers II 7-5 (-4), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 7-4 (-18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4: The JC Tackleway II 8-22 (+29), Crowhurst III 7-18 (+18), Burwash 7-14 (+11), Hastings Comets 7-10 (-5), Battle Town Development 7-9 (-1), Robertsbridge United II 7-8 (-9), Hastings Athletic 8-6 (-11), Hawkhurst United II 6-1 (-19), Icklesham Casuals 5-0 (-13).

Fixtures - Saturday November 18 (2pm unless stated)

Premier Division: Bexhill Town v Crowhurst, Hawkhurst United v Punnetts Town, Hollington United v St Leonards Social, Sandhurst v Bexhill AAC, The JC Tackleway v Sidley United, Westfield II v Rye Town.

Division 2: Sovereign Saints II v Robertsbridge United.

Sussex Junior Challenge Cup, 3rd round: Peche Hill Select v Selsey II.

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Crowhurst II v Northiam 75, Ninfield v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Rye Town II v Herstmonceux, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Battle Town II, Victoria Baptists v Hollington United II, Wadhurst United v Little Common II. 1st round: Jesters Town v Bexhill Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad