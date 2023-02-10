Bexhill United are celebrating two home wins in a week which have delighted boss Ryan Light abd put them in great shape for a strong end to the season.

Saturday brought a far-from-memorable 2-0 win over Saltdean, while Midhurst and Eastbourne were beaten 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Pirates are ninth – just five points behid third-placed Broadbridge Heath.

At a chilly Polegrove on Saturday, the Pirates had seven first team regulars missing through injury and suspension and Light had to shuffle his pack – along with bringing in goalkeeper Alexanda Zamani to cover for the unavailable Gregor Shaw.

Bexhill outnumber Saltdean on their way to a 2-0 win | Picture: Joe Knight

Bexhill started to take control of the game but chance after chance went begging.

When the breakthrough finally arrived it was a goal of real quality. A nice through ball from Evan Archibald was controlled by James Stone, who without breaking stride struck a sublime half volley into the top corner.

The second came midway through the half when scorer turned provider with Stone flicking the ball on to Archibald, who beat the defence and slotted home from a tight angle.

The Pirates celebrate the third and clinching goal against Midhurst in midweek | Picture: Joe Knight

Youngsters Tom O’Shuagnessy and Harrison Smith impressed when they came on as subs.

Light said: “It was a very workmanlike performance on a tricky surface against opposition fighting to stay up. On another day we’d have scored five or six with the chances we created but at the moment any three points are a good three points, no matter how they come.”

It was an assured performancethat saw off mid-table Midhurst & Easebourne in midweek.

On a very cold night with conditions worsening as temperatures dropped, both teams entertained.

Bexhill opened the scoring when Stephen Okoh poked home at the far post. Okoh then turned provider with a teasing cross that was met by the head of Evan Archibald to make it 2-0 just before half-time.

