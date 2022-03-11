Bexhill hit seven - Common edged out by Saltdean - Westfield beat AFC Southwick

The manager said: “It was one of those games that you have to approach with the right attitude and mindset and make sure you get the job done.

“I thought it was a professional performance throughout, and another important three points.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win sets up a tasty-looking fourth v clash with Pagham at The Polegrove tomorrow.

Westfield in action against AFC Southwick / Picture: Joe Knight

In their change strip of fluorescent yellow Bexhill started as brightly as their shirts and opened the scoring in spectacular style when Tom Vickers latched on to the ball 20 yards out and sent a shot into the top corner.

It rained goals as Lewis McGuigan doubled the visitors’ advantage from close range and Connor Robertson finished well to make it 3-0. McGuigan was on hand again before the break heading in a Bradley Pritchard free kick.

In the second half Evan Archibald got in to slot home Bexhill’s fifth before Richie Welch headed in to make it 6-0.

Hooe FC's under-13s - champions

A sharp finish past Dan Rose reduced the deficit before Pritchard finished low past the keeper for No7.

Little Common, who go to Newhaven tomorrow, lost 2-1 at home to Saltdean. Boss Russell Eldridge said: “It was frustrating as we deserved at least a point and you could see the relief in their celebrations when they got the winner.

“Overall we had as much if not more possession and territory than them but failed to make their keeper make significant saves.”

Little Common 1 Saltdean 2

SCFL premier

A goal nine minutes from time condemned Little Common to a 2-1 defeat against title chasing Saltdean United on Saturday.

The Commoners were without a trio of players from the previous weekend’s win at Steyning Town with Sam Ellis, Freddie Warren and Ollie Weeks all missing through injury.

It was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with the Commoners pinned back in their own half and Matt Cruttwell making a good save from close range.

The Commoners fashioned the best opportunity to open the scoring when Jamie Bunn released Jack McLean through on goal but a heavy touch just inside the area allowed the visiting keeper to claim the ball.

United opened the scoring in the tenth minute when a Common free kick was intercepted and Jack Langford was released down the left. After cutting into the area his first effort was saved before he clipped a cross to the back post for Kieron Pamment to head home.

Common began to enjoy more of the ball and show attacking intent of their own with Lewis Hole heading just over the bar from a corner and Jack McLean dragging an effort wide.

At the other end Cruttwell was once again on hand to deny the visitors doubling their lead with fine stop from point blank range.

The second half saw Common begin on the front foot as they looked to force an equaliser but United remained a constant threat and almost doubled their lead when the ball was delivered in from the right but Cruttwell tipped the goal bound effort over the bar.

In the 71st minute Common did get the reward that their efforts deserved when a ball into Bunn in the area saw him turn neatly before firing an effort past the United keeper.

Cruttwell was once again on hand to tip a looping effort over the bar before United grabbed the winner in the 81st minute.

A shot from the edge of the area looked to be heading

into the hands of Cruttwell before deflecting off the head of Callum Saunders and nestling in the opposite corner.

Common boss Russell Eldridge said: "It was a frustrating defeat as we deserved at least a point from the game and you could see the relief in their celebrations when they got the winner. I thought overall we had as much if not more possession and territory than them but failed to make their keeper make significant saves.

"We could have went ahead early on but failed to convert and then had plenty of balls in their box. In the second half we had plenty of ball in their third but failed to find the cutting edge we needed. We were disappointed with the goals we conceded and on another day the winning goal flies off his head in a different direction. We have to take the positives and build on them as we face another challenging fixture at Newhaven this weekend "

Westfield 2 AFC Southwick 1

MSFL premier

Westfield went into their game with AFC Southwick knowing nothing but a win would be enough.

The teams were evenly matched in the first 20 minutes. Southwick created a couple of chances, as did Westfield.

Dom Whittaker volleyed over from the edge of the box and Josh Pickering was close to getting on the end of a George King cross from the left. Steffan Davies’s cross-shot was tipped over the bar by Southwick’s goalkeeper and Martyn Durrant had a stinging shot blocked by two Southwick defenders.

Midway through the first half Southwick struck first in spectacular fashion. The ball was played into Westfield’s box before Southwick’s Rickie Mitchell teed himself up for an overhead kick. The ball nestled into the bottom corner of Westfield’s net.

Westfield nanager Mark Stapley will have felt frustrated Mitchell was allowed so much time in the area.

The remaining minutes of the first half were scrappy, with both teams flying into tackles.

Westfield’s Joey Dicken and Ronnie Austin were on the receiving end of two strong challenges, with Austin carried off with what seemed like a serious knee injury.

Westfield began to show their quality in the second half, and Ben Ferguson was unlucky when his shot from 20 yards was pushed past the post.

George King was unfortunate when he attempted his own overhead kick. King’s influence grew as the game went on and he helped provide Westfield’s equaliser.

His through ball to Dom Whittaker was inch perfect and Whittaker finished at the second time of asking.

Both teams pushed for the winner and it could have gone either way. Westfield however struck the all important second, with George King firing in a superb individual effort on his trusted left foot.

Westfield’s remaining fixtures in March are all away from home and they will need the same quality, commitment and confidence shown in this well deserved victory for the Westies.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

Hooe FC under-13s have won the Rother Youth Football League with a game to spare.

Hooe beat Goudhurst 9-1 in their penultimate game to clinch it.

After losing their first game of the season to Hastings United they didn’t look back, winning 12 straight league games.

They have scored 74 goals, with one game to go against Bexhill United.

Winning the title is a huge achievement for the village team who reformed in 2016 with just one youth team.

The youth section of the club now have 120 children playing in seven teams, including a girls’ team, in the Rother Youth Football League and Crowborough & District Junior Football League.

The club have worked hard to become an FA accredited club which mean they are recognised for creating an environment where young players can

enjoy the sport and can thrive.

Chairman and under 13s coach Jay Skinner-Swain said: “I’m extremely proud of this group of boys.

“Within the space of a few short seasons they have gone from being one of the bottom teams to now be at the top and I couldn’t be happier for such a hard working bunch.

“I’d like to place on record our thanks to Hooe Parish Council for their continued support of the club and also to our youth team sponsor Treetop Landscape Contracting/”