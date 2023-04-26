Bexhill Town and Rye Town trade blows in East Sussex League title race

Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League title rivals Bexhill Town and Rye Town traded blows over the past few days as Crowhurst II celebrated cup glory.

Second-placed Rye firstly won 7-0 away to Robertsbridge United on Saturday with two goals apiece from substitutes Georges Gouet and Sam Hesmer after Sam Cooper, Charlie Stevens and Sammy Foulkes had all netted once.

But leaders Bexhill responded with a much-needed 1-0 victory away to fourth-placed Westfield II on Tuesday evening.

That left Bexhill five points ahead having played four more matches, although Rye were due back in action against Rock-a-Nore on Wednesday evening.

The ESFL premier title is still up for grabs

Bexhill and Rye, incidentally, will face each other in the Macron Store Hastings Cup final at Westfield this coming Saturday.

Third-placed Punnetts Town recovered from 2-0 down in the first 15 minutes to run out 5-3 victors away to Sidley United.

Casey Ham and Alex Burrows netted twice each and Calvin Foster once for Punnetts. Logan Copley, Lewis Wade and an own goal were on the scoresheet for Sidley.

Both of those sides were also in action the previous Wednesday.

A Joe Page goal condemned Punnetts to a 1-0 loss away to Westfield II, while Sidley triumphed 2-1 away to neighbours Bexhill AAC via the finishing of Andy Atkin and Steve Mote.

Westfield then prevailed 6-1 at home to Rock-a-Nore on Saturday. Page (2), Conor McManus, Ben Radley, Kyle Young and Lee Paine were their scorers.

AAC responded by winning both games in their double header against St Leonards Social on Saturday to climb to sixth.

The first match ended 2-1 and the second 3-1. Terry Smith scored for Social in the opener and Sam Richardson got their goal in the return.

Sandhurst need to win their final league game of the season to be crowned Division One champions.

Robert Briley plundered a four-goal salvo as the Kent outfit eased to a 7-0 victory away to Little Common II. James Found bagged a brace and Jon Bilsby also netted.

The JC Tackleway kept their hopes alive by winning 3-0 at home to third-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Kale Hakos, Toby Payne and Lewis Finch scored for the Old Towners, but they have now finished their league programme and their title hopes hinge on Pass+Move avoiding defeat against Sandhurst this Saturday.

Ninfield took a step closer to the Division Two title courtesy of a 5-0 success at home to an Icklesham Casuals side which is now all but certain to finish in the bottom two.

Jo Trigwell's hat-trick and one each from Mark Franks and Jack White left the unbeaten leaders needing two wins from their remaining three matches to be crowned champions.

Second-placed Peche Hill Select remain a point behind Ninfield having played an extra fixture after receiving a walkover at home to Bexhill Rovers.

Hollington United II are still four points behind Peche in third place, albeit with a game in hand, following their 2-0 triumph at home to fourth-placed Victoria Baptists.

Taylor Beale and Ben Phipps scored for Hollington, whose final two encounters are away to the two sides above them.

Division Three leaders Herstmonceux were beaten for only the second time in the league all season as they lost 2-1 away to second-placed Rye Town II.

Darren Warne and Rob Levett hit the back of the net for Rye, who are 11 points behind their victims with three games in hand. Jake Barker claimed the Herstmonceux goal.

Rye overturned a half-time deficit to win by the same score at home to seventh-placed Catsfield the previous Wednesday.

Jules Phillips and Brendon Doughty struck to swing the contest in Rye's favour after David Hawes had put the Cats ahead.

Catsfield responded by winning by a David Burch goal to nil away to Hastings Comets on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Crowhurst II and fifth-placed Sovereign Saints II contested a pair of 2-2 draws in their double header.

Adam How's double for 10-man Crowhurst in the opener was matched by Marcus Parrett and Cameron Apted.

Apted and Nick Barden notched for Saints in the later encounter, with Terry Robinson and Arron Scrace on the scoresheet for the Crows.

Sixth-placed Orington collected four points from their double header against Bexhill AAC II, winning the initial contest 1-0 via Frank Fuller's strike before the next fixture ended goalless.

Eighth-placed Ticehurst picked up all six points on offer from their double header against Mountfield United, winning the first match 1-0 and the second 3-1.

Danny McGahan's late goal separated the sides in the opener, while McGahan, Darren Nicol and Harvey Maskell struck for Ticehurst in the subsequent meeting. Jon Novis found the net for Mountfield.

That followed Ticehurst's 1-0 triumph away to Hastings Comets three days earlier. Edward Harwood landed the decisive blow on that occasion.

Division Four champions Welcroft Park Rangers II brought the curtain down on their season with a 4-2 victory away to SC Pass+Move Arrows III.

Benjamin Akehurst's brace and one apiece from Charles Fairweather and James Burnett earned Welcroft their 14th win in 18 league matches.

They ended up six points clear of second-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development, who concluded their campaign by running out 4-1 winners away to Robertsbridge United II.

Ben Linklater, Tom Swift, Jake Warner and Tom Ackerley struck to ensure Sedlescombe signed off for the summer with three more points.

Third-placed Westfield IV also ended on a high as they prevailed 3-2 at home to Hawkhurst United II.

The goals of Kevin Allman, Ashley Jamieson and Bobby Baldock meant Westfield narrowly came out on top, despite Thomas Mawhinney and Mark Mitchell scoring for the Hawks.

Hawkhurst had climbed out of the bottom two last Wednesday after goals from Alfie Field, Freddie Field and George Lawrence clinched a 3-1 success away to Robertsbridge. Matthew Barnett replied for the Bridge.

And they won again this Tuesday, 3-0 at home to Burwash, which means they could jump into the top six with three points in their final league fixture.

Battle Town III inflicted a second 4-2 loss on Pass+Move in the space of four days as they climbed above Robertsbridge into the top four this Tuesday evening.

Freddie Novis helped himself to both of the Arrows' goals, but they will need to win their one remaining match by at least 10 goals to avoid the wooden spoon.

The first of the season's local cup finals took place last Friday night when Crowhurst were beaten 4-1 by Westfield in the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup decider.

Dominic Clarke was on target for the 10-man Crows against the Mid Sussex League Premier Division team for whom he plundered many a goal earlier in his career.

But Crowhurst II earned the club some silverware this Tuesday night as they defeated Catsfield 2-1 in the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup final at The Pilot Field.

Harley Millward gave the Crows a half-time lead and although Greg Potter equalised, Ben Thorpe's late header settled the all-Division Three affair in Crowhurst's favour.

Standings (after Tuesday April 25)

Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 18-42 (+21 goal difference), Rye Town 14-37 (+25), Punnetts Town 17-34 (+25), Westfield II 17-29 (+4), Crowhurst 17-28 (+30), Bexhill AAC 13-24 (+11), Sidley United* 19-24 (-9), St Leonards Social 18-19 (-23), Hawkhurst United 17-13 (-27), Rock-a-Nore* 17-7 (-16), Robertsbridge United 15-4 (-41). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 15-36 (+41), Sandhurst 14-35 (+26), SC Pass+Move Arrows 12-20 (+10), Little Common II 13-10 (-23), Wadhurst United* 14-8 (-16), Battle Town II 14-5 (-38). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 15-37 (+26), Peche Hill Select 16-36 (+10), Hollington United II 15-32 (+23), Victoria Baptists 17-23 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 18-22 (-2), Hooe 17-21 (-6), Northiam 75 17-19 (0), SC Pass+Move Arrows II* 16-16 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 17-13 (-36), Bexhill Rovers 16-12 (-15). * = points adjusted

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 19-47 (+47), Rye Town II* 16-36 (+23), Parkfield 20-33 (0), Crowhurst II 14-32 (+28), Sovereign Saints II 17-31 (+9), Orington 19-31 (+4), Catsfield 15-26 (+4), Ticehurst* 15-23 (+13), Bexhill AAC II 18-14 (-17), Mountfield United 18-10 (-28), Hastings Comets 19-9 (-31), Westfield III 16-4 (-52). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 18-45 (+42), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 18-39 (+19), Westfield IV 18-34 (+13), Battle Town III 17-25 (+7), Robertsbridge United II 17-24 (-1), The JC Tackleway II 18-21 (+7), Burwash 18-21 (-14), Hawkhurst United II 17-20 (-15), Hastings Athletic 18-15 (-24), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 17-12 (-34). * = points adjusted

Fixtures

Friday April 28

ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup final (7.45pm): Peche Hill Select v The JC Tackleway (at Hastings United FC).

Saturday April 29

Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Hawkhurst United v Sidley United (1pm), Punnetts Town v Crowhurst, Rock-a-Nore v Robertsbridge United.

Division 1 (3pm): Battle Town II v Little Common II, Sandhurst v SC Pass+Move Arrows.

Division 2 (3pm unless stated): Icklesham Casuals v Bexhill Rovers, Ninfield v Hollington United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Victoria Baptists (2pm).

Division 3 (3pm): Bexhill AAC II v Hastings Comets, Herstmonceux v Crowhurst II, Orington v Rye Town II, Sovereign Saints II v Westfield III, Ticehurst v Catsfield.

Division 4 (3pm unless stated): Robertsbridge United II v Battle Town III, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v Hawkhurst United II (4pm).

Macron Store Hastings Cup final (3pm): Bexhill Town v Rye Town (at Westfield FC).

Monday May 1

Premier Division (3pm unless stated): Hawkhurst United v Rye Town (11am), St Leonards Social v Bexhill Town.

Division 2 (3pm): Peche Hill Select v Hollington United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Ninfield.

Division 3 (3pm): Catsfield v Orington, Crowhurst II v Mountfield United, Rye Town II v Ticehurst, Sovereign Saints II v Parkfield, Westfield III v Hastings Comets.

Tuesday May 2

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final (7.45pm): Crowhurst v Punnetts Town (at Hastings United FC).

Wednesday May 3

Premier Division (6.30pm): Bexhill AAC v Rye Town, Robertsbridge United v Rock-a-Nore.

