Bexhill Town and The JC Tackleway extend their leads at the top in the East Sussex Football League

Bexhill Town have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League.

The Premier Division pacesetters made it seven league wins out of eight with a 3-0 victory away to sixth-placed Hawkhurst United on Saturday.

Jay Edwards, Olwethu Peterson and Tommy Whelan scored for a Bexhill side which has played two more matches than second-placed Rye Town.

The two other top-flight matches both ended in 2-1 successes for the teams who began the weekend in the bottom two.

Rock-a-Nore triumphed at home to fifth-placed Westfield II and moved up three positions to seventh as a result.

Kieren Martin's goal wasn't enough to prevent Westfield's run of five straight wins across all competitions coming to an end. It was also their first loss since the opening day of the season.

Robertsbridge United picked up their first points of the campaign at the seventh attempt courtesy of a 2-1 victory away to St Leonards Social.

Guy Ballard's double got Robertsbridge up and running for 2022/23 and they're now just two points adrift at the foot of the standings. Antony Atkin netted for Social.

DIVISION ONE

The JC Tackleway extended their advantage at the summit of Division One to four points on the back of a 2-1 success away to Little Common II.

Toby Shaw and Steve Benton struck to preserve Tackleway's unbeaten league record, but they were run close by a Common outfit whose goal was scored by Rhys Jones.

Sandhurst, who have a game in hand on the leaders, are up to second after continuing their excellent start to the term with a 4-2 triumph away to Wadhurst United.

James Found's double, and one apiece for Jon Bilsby and Thomas McClintock earned the Kent club a fourth league win out of five.

SC Pass+Move Arrows dropped to third after their scheduled visit from Battle Town II was postponed.

DIVISION TWO

Ninfield went two points clear in Division Two after they won and fellow high-flyers Hollington United II suffered a first league loss of the season.

Strikes by Gary Bryant and Chris Agutter earned Ninfield a 2-0 victory at home to Victoria Baptists, taking their tally to 14 points from a possible 18.

SC Pass+Move Arrows II shot up from sixth to second after prevailing 3-2 away to a Hollington side which began the weekend level on points and goal difference with Ninfield.

Alex Cunningham, Frazer Discala and Jonjo Wright were on target for the Arrows, who have played twice more than Ninfield and Hollington. Brad Mepham bagged a brace in reply.

The only draw in all five divisions on Saturday saw second-bottom Icklesham Casuals and fifth-placed Northiam 75 share four goals.

The goals of Phil Badrock and David Duley for Icklesham were matched by two from Dean Hilton-Huish for Northiam.

The clash between seventh and eighth proved as close as the table suggested was likely, but in the end Bexhill Rovers edged out Hooe 3-2. Conor Loake and Tommy Warren found the net for Hooe.

DIVISION THREE

Herstmonceux enjoy a seven-point cushion at the top of Division Three on the back of a 4-1 success at home to Sovereign Saints II.

Curtis Eyres and Charlie Shearing were among the scorers for a Herstmonceux side which has played four more matches than second-placed Crowhurst II. Wayne Green notched for sixth-placed Saints.

Orington scored three without reply during the second half to triumph by the same scoreline away to Mountfield United.

A Tristan Hinz double, and one apiece from Ewan Homewood and Scott Brunton lifted Orington up three positions into the top four. Jon Novis claimed Mountfield's goal.

DIVISION FOUR

Westfield IV moved within three points of Division Four's top three by virtue of a 3-0 win away to Hastings Athletic.

The goals of Ashley Jamieson, Kevin Allman and Hayden Sands secured Westfield's fourth league victory in six matches.

SUSSEX INTERMEDIATE CHALLENGE CUP

Four East Sussex League top-flight clubs progressed to round two of the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, two of them without kicking a ball.

Casey Ham plundered a hat-trick as Punnetts Town prevailed 5-4 in a nine-goal thriller away to Premier Division rivals Rye Town.

Craig Norman and Alex Burton also found the net for Punnetts, while doubles from Sam Hesmer and Jordan Osborne weren't quite enough for Rye.

Bexhill AAC's long trek to Midhurst & Easebourne II proved well worthwhile as they pulled off a 2-1 success.

Crowhurst and Sidley United received walkovers at home to Watersfield and Petworth respectively.

In round two, Sidley will host Ringmer AFC, AAC will entertain AFC Uckfield Town II and Punnetts will be at home to Harting, while Crowhurst face a lengthy jaunt to Bosham.

HASTINGS & DISTRICT FA LOWER DIVISIONS CUP

Meanwhile, five teams booked their places in the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup quarter-finals.

There were 6-1 triumphs for Catsfield at home to Robertsbridge United II and Crowhurst II away to Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Tom Ripley got the consolation for Division Four side Robertsbridge, who had a player sent off, against Division Three opponents Catsfield.

James McGrath banged in a hat-trick, Anton Neil bagged a brace and Ben Thorpe also netted for Division Three high-flyers Crowhurst, while a Ben Sebbage goal was the highlight for Division Four outfit Sedlescombe.

Leo Oliver helped himself to four of the goals as Bexhill AAC II, from Division Three, overcame Battle Town III, of Division Four, 5-1 away from home.

Dominic Sinden also got on the scoresheet for AAC as they made it three cup wins out of three this term, while Aston Sweetman hit the target for Battle.

Hawkhurst United II scraped through 4-2 on penalties away to fellow Division Four team The JC Tackleway II following a 3-3 draw in the game itself.

Alfie Field (2) and Finn Mutter were the Hawks' scorers, while Jamie Pelling, Nicky Croft and Danny Croft struck for Tackleway.

Hastings Comets prevailed 3-2 away to Westfield III in an all-Division Three tie thanks to Luke Darvill's double and one from Kurt Foster. Sean Wright and Matt Connon replied for Westfield.

The last-eight draw sees AAC at home to Hawkhurst, Crowhurst away to Rye Town II, Catsfield hosting Welcroft Park Rangers II and Comets entertaining Burwash or Ticehurst, whose second-round match was postponed.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 8-21 (+12 goal difference), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Punnetts Town 7-13 (+9), Crowhurst 8-12 (+7), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), Hawkhurst United 8-8 (-6), Rock-a-Nore* 8-7 (+2), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), St Leonards Social 6-6 (-15), Sidley United* 6-5 (-1), Robertsbridge United 7-3 (-18). * = points adjusted

Division One (played-points): The JC Tackleway 6-16 (+23), Sandhurst 5-12 (+5), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), AFC Jesters 6-9 (-1), Wadhurst United 6-7 (+1), Little Common II 7-3 (-17), Battle Town II 5-1 (-17). South Coast Athletico withdrawn

Division Two (played-points): Ninfield 6-14 (+8), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 8-12 (-3), Hollington United II 6-11 (+5), Peche Hill Select 6-11 (+1), Northiam 75 7-10 (+7), Victoria Baptists 6-10 (+7), Bexhill Rovers 7-9 (-1), Hooe 5-6 (-5), Icklesham Casuals 7-5 (-13), Sedlescombe Rangers II 6-3 (-6).

Division Three (played-points): Herstmonceux 9-22 (+19), Crowhurst II 5-15 (+12), Parkfield 6-13 (+2), Orington 6-12 (+6), Rye Town II* 7-11 (0), Sovereign Saints II 8-11 (-4), Bexhill AAC II 7-10 (-2), Catsfield 6-7 (-6), Ticehurst* 6-6 (+6), Mountfield United 6-3 (-5), Hastings Comets 6-2 (-11), Westfield III 6-0 (-17). * = points adjusted

Division Four (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 8-22 (+26), Battle Town III 8-15 (+10), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 6-15 (+7), Westfield IV 6-12 (+7), Robertsbridge United II 6-9 (-1), Burwash 7-9 (-1), The JC Tackleway II 7-7 (-1), Hawkhurst United II 6-7 (-10), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 7-5 (-14), Hastings Athletic 9-1 (-23).

Saturday, November 19 fixtures (kick-off 2pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Crowhurst v Sidley United, St Leonards Social v Hawkhurst United.

Division One: Little Common II v Wadhurst United, The JC Tackleway v Battle Town II.

Division Two: Icklesham Casuals v Peche Hill Select, Ninfield v Sedlescombe Rangers II.

Division Three: Catsfield v Westfield III, Herstmonceux v Orington, Mountfield United v Parkfield, Ticehurst v Crowhurst II.

Division Four: Burwash v Battle Town III, Hawkhurst United II v SC Pass+Move Arrows III, Sedlescombe Rangers Development v Robertsbridge United II, Welcroft Park Rangers II v The JC Tackleway II.

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, first round (1.30pm): AFC Jesters v Cuckfield Town, AFC Southbourne v Sovereign Saints II, Hurstpierpoint II v SC Pass+Move Arrows, St Mary's v Bexhill Rovers, TD Shipley v Victoria Baptists, Westfield IV v Delunited.