Bexhill United and Little Common celebrate FA Vase progress

The Pirates won 2-1 away to Hampshire side Horndean while Little Common won 3-1 at home to Milton United 3-1 in last Saturday’s first round.

The victories earned each club £825 prize money and put them in round two – in which Bexhill will host Eastbourne Town and Common will visit Oxfirdshire outfit Wallingford & Crowmarsh on November 12. See full coverage in today’s Bexhill Observer.

Our local sides both followed their Vase wins with further cup success in midweek, beating Montpelier Villa 3-0 and Hailsham 5-0 respectively in the Sussex RUR Cup.

Bexhill United players go to their fans after their FA Vase victory at Horndean | Picture: Joe Knight

For the Pirates, players, management and supporters travelled home from Hampshire in buoyant mood after a late winner saw them progress to the next round of the Vase at the expense of Wessex League premier high flyers Horndean.

After trailing at half-time, two late Pirates goals won the tie. Boss Ryan Light said: “We’d done our homework on Horndean and knew what to expect. They were an excellent side, and defensively they are are very strong so we were mindful to not give ourselves an impossible task going into the latter stages of the game.

"I thought in the second half we were fantastic – fit, strong, intelligent, and everything I expect from this group. To turn the scoreline around in the manner we did showed huge character and perseverance.

“We have Eastbourne Town in the next round and they’re in good form so I expect it to be a really exciting afternoon at The Polegrove as we attempt to progress to the last 64.”

Little Common celebrate one of the five goals they put past Hailsham | Picture: Joe Knight

Common boss Russell Eldridge was also a happy manager, saying: “It’s been a good week as we’ve managed to progress into the next round of two cups.

" Naturally we want to progress as far as we can in the cups, especially the Vase which is a national competition. We were poor in the first half against Milton and went in behind despite creating a couple of decent opportunities to get in front. Some choice words at half time and we came out a different team and dominated the half, the early goal helped and from there we never looked back.

"Our forward play was better and we looked more assured on the ball and in possession and came under little threat in our defensive third. We’re on our travels in the next round and we’ll make sure we prepare correctly to try and progress into the next round.

"Tuesday's performance against Hailsham was professional and it took a while to break them down but once this happened we were in full control and led comfortable at half time. The second half they came out determined but we managed to score two more to record a convincing win and we’ll face Eastbourne United in the next round.