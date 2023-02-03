A win and a defeat for Bexhill United – and a loss for Little Common: results that made it a mixed week for our local SCFL premier division sides.

Bexhill produced a stunning home victory on Saturday, defeating the then leaders Newhaven 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half from young central defender Harvey Mapstone.

Boss Ryan Light: “We were excellent from start to finish. Against the league’s top scorers it was important we got things right defensively and our shape was good throughout.”

Bexhill were out of luck on Wednesday night, though, losing 1-0 at home to Crowborough, succumbing to a 73rd minute winner in the tightest of games.

Bexhill's second goal goes in to clinch a fine 2-0 win over Newhaven | Picture: Joe Knight

Light: “I’m bitterly disappointed. It was real nip and tuck between two well-matched sides. We’ve watched the winning goal back and it’s clearly offside, but although I don’t think we deserved to lose, we certainly didn’t do enough to win it. All we can do now is attempt and bounce straight back tomorrow at home to Saltdean.”

Little Common lost 2-1 at AFC Uckfield in midweek – Freddie Warren their scorer – and boss Russell Eldridge said: “It’s been a disappointing return to action in terms of results and something we need to change quickly.

"There’s been some rustiness but overall there’s improvements to be made. There was plenty of endeavour on Tuesday at Uckfield but ultimately didn’t do enough both individually and collectively.

"We need to limit our mistakes and be more positive on the ball to create more scoring opportunities. We’re half way through the season so plenty of points available and we’re be trying desperately hard to add more points to our tally.

