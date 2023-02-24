Steyning Town left The Polegrove on Saturday with a 2-0 win after an entertaining fixture.
Light said: “Saturday was a blow to our top five ambitions, that’s for sure. Despite having some important players missing I was more than happy with our performance.
"We’ve played worse than that and won this season that’s for sure. The timing of the goals either side of half-time made life very difficult for us.”In a tight first half a stray kick just before the break from Bexhill keeper Alex Zamani fell to the Steyning right back on the halfway line and volleyed it straight back for an amazing wind-assisted goal.
The second half brought Bexhill pressure before a swift break from Steyning ended with a square pass across goal which was tapped in.
Bexhill huffed and puffed after that but failed to create much in the way of opportunities, save for Aaron Cook’s long range effort that rattled the bar.
Bexhill visit leaders Crawley Down Gatwick tomorrow and are looking forward to a big night next Tuesday, when they visit Isthmian premier side Bognor for a Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final.
Light said. “It’s a great draw. On paper we have zero chance against a team from that level but it’s 11 v 11 and we’ll go down there and get stuck right into them. I’m not sure we’ve been as far as the quarter finals in the Senior Cup before ... win or lose it’ll be a night we’ll all enjoy.”