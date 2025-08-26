Bexhill United bounce back with bank holiday victory

Bexhill United again proved their ability to bounce back after cup disappointment with a well-deserved win over newly-promoted Seaford at Eastbourne Town’s Saffrons ground.

Pirates boss Jay Skinner-Swain had said before the match his squad were determined to put Saturday’s FA Vase exit to Guernsey behind them as they got back to Southern Combination League action – and his players responded positively in the opening exchanges against a lively looking Seaford outfit.

On ten minutes it was Bexhill who opened the scoring when skipper Richie Welch rose above the opposition defence to head home from a superbly whipped in corner from the left off the boot of Ryan Moir.

Seaford always posed a threat to Bexhill and won a series of corners but the Pirates defensive unit held firm and just after half an hour they doubled their lead. Playing off the break, Ryan Moir chased down a ball over the top and squared for the very impressive Jaan Stanley to finish at the second attempt.

Victorious Bexhill players leaving the pitch after bank holiday win

Seaford weren’t out of the reckoning and applied some periods of pressure before the break with their skipper Tyler Capon leading the line effectively but as the half time whistle went just as the Town Hall clock hit noon, Bexhill were good value for their lead.

Five minutes into the second half Seaford were back in it when their centre half Knight met a free kick from the right with a firm header that Stef Akras in the Bexhill goal could do nothing to keep out. Next goal would be crucial and so it proved.

On 79 minutes a through ball to Jack Shonk had the lino flagging the Bexhill number 9 for offside but he had already held his run leaving the path open for the brilliant Ryan Moir to pick it up and square for substitute Will Saunders to roll it home and secure the points.

Seaford complained long and hard about the decision but the laws are the laws and Shonk had pulled himself out of the play and the referee was right to let the goal stand. For Moir, it was his third assist to the day and he is proving himself a crucial member of the Bexhill team as they extended their unbeaten opening to the league season at the final whistle and sit well placed near the top of the early table.

El Capitan Richie Welch picked up the man of the match award but plenty of others in the squad would have had a fair shout including Moir, Jaan Stanley and Max Hollobone, who worked his socks off alongside Kyle Holden in midfield.

Another fine Pirates team performance sees them marching on and with no game this weekend they have a chance for a breather after a hectic opening few weeks.