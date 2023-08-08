There were contrasting fortunes for Bexhill and Little Common in their FA Cup extra preliminary round ties at the weekend.

Bexhill won 3-1 at home to North Greenford to the delight of new boss John Wright, who has taken over the Pirates’ reins from Ryan Light.

Wright said: “We were eagerly seeking revenge for defeat at the same stage last season – and how the boys responded with a fantastic performance from the first to the last minute against a really strong oppenent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bexhill United celebrate one of the goals that saw off North Greenford in the FA Cup | Picture: Joe Knight

"Stoney opened the scoring on 15 minutes after a delightful flick from Jack Shonk… after outmuscling the defender he sent a sumptuous lob over the onrushing keeper.

Then on 43 minutes Shonky did what only Shonky can do and for the second time in the past month he spotted the keeper off his line and chipped him from the halfway line. Another incredible goal to add to his list. We looked really comfortable at this stage before our opponents scored straight from a corner in first half injury time.

“Second half I thought we just grew stronger with Shonky having a goal disallowed before then just chipping over when one on one with keeper. At the other end one long range effort was really all our opponents could muster before Stoney slotted in a penalty after 72 minutes to put us deservedly 3-1 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then saw the game out really comfortably for a deserved win and a really pleasing performance. It’s difficult to pick out any player for special praise but I thought young Nathan Corke was outstanding again at the back and whilst everyone will remember that incredible goal, Shonky absolutely ran his heart out for the team.

Bexhill on the way to an FA Cup victory | Picture: Joe Knight

"There was great support as always from the Pirates fans and we now look forward to a trip to Ramsgate in the next round (on August 19) to take on the biggest budget in the Isthmian league. Can’t wait!”

Meanwhile Little Common saw their FA Cup hopes end for another season following a 3-1 defeat to much-fancied Newhaven on Saturday. Common welcomed back Matt and Sam Cruttwell who took the place of veteran pairing Russell Eldridge and Lewis Hole.

Common started brightly and saw an early penalty shout turned down when Jamie Crone appeared to be bundled over in the area. Sam Cruttwell saw a lofted free kick palmed away by the Newhaven keeper before the hosts had an effort which drifted wide of the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dockers took the lead in fortunate circumstances when Callum Edwards saw his effort deflect over the stranded Cruttwell and nestle into the net. The hosts saw a penalty shout of their own turned down before adding their second goal with another Edwards effort, this time cutting in from the right and curling an effort into the top corner of the goal.

Common almost reduced the deficit on half time but Cruttwell was twice denied by the Newhaven keeper, first from close range and then from a corner.

The second half began with Ian Robinson testing the Common keeper before the tie was all but sealed when Edwards notched his and Newhaven's third of the game.